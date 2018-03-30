“Eviction,” a poem by Brooke Ellsworth

The head of the primal tiger glared out at me in a blowout commercial space. Wine tastings take us into these nasty elevators, spoken for narrowness. The sun is “crazy” & boosted.

A build-up of thunderheads

here in blue

Summer: a panic

bombshell of meaning

can be fixed

with pairs of

ex-000

girlfriends

there is the show-off

My thing is that I’m like unreasonable

This

is my Rich Bitch poem

heartfelt hair-

growth behind

the paywall

“Hey”

this is Chris talking

“there’s always Portland again”

Trying to figure out where to live

the camera

criticizing

On high ground

intestine track

in a deep comedy

A haute cuisine cannibalism

Peter Greenaway says:

“I don’t know much about you

You were conceived”

(et cetera)

Mister Vomit you are the witness

isn’t it so fucked

how I have to die

The viral

nature of having Baby in the garage

I don’t do this for money & that’s important

I’m at a party

where everyone’s dressed up like Chris

& then Chris gets rolled out

on a big platter

with a big Red Delicious

apple in his mouth

Everybody

winswhatevertheycanpopulate

gull brain

***

Brooke Ellsworth is author of Serenade (Octopus Books, 2017), as well as the chapbooks Mud (dancing girl press, 2015) and Thrown (The New Megaphone, 2014).

Image: clipart-library.com

