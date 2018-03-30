“Eviction,” a poem by Brooke Ellsworth

The head of the primal tiger glared out at me in a blowout commercial space. Wine tastings take us into these nasty elevators, spoken for narrowness. The sun is “crazy” & boosted.
A build-up of thunderheads
here in blue
Summer: a panic
bombshell of meaning
can be fixed
with pairs of
ex-000
girlfriends
there is the show-off
My thing is that I’m like unreasonable
This
is my Rich Bitch poem
heartfelt hair-
growth behind
the paywall
“Hey”
this is Chris talking
“there’s always Portland again”
Trying to figure out where to live
the camera
criticizing
On high ground
intestine track
in a deep comedy
A haute cuisine cannibalism
Peter Greenaway says:
“I don’t know much about you
You were conceived”
(et cetera)
Mister Vomit you are the witness
isn’t it so fucked
how I have to die
The viral
nature of having Baby in the garage
I don’t do this for money & that’s important
I’m at a party
where everyone’s dressed up like Chris
& then Chris gets rolled out
on a big platter
with a big Red Delicious
apple in his mouth
Everybody
winswhatevertheycanpopulate
gull brain
***
Brooke Ellsworth is author of Serenade (Octopus Books, 2017), as well as the chapbooks Mud (dancing girl press, 2015) and Thrown (The New Megaphone, 2014).
Image: clipart-library.com
