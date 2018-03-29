Poetry: Jared Joseph’s “Yes There’s No Litter, No Homeless”

matte and somehow stupid, the This (this photograph,

tireless repetition of contingency

arated without destroying them both; the windowpane

me, in a severe tone: “Get back to Photography. What

(however naive it might be): a desperate resistance to

turn of the dead

neously make another body for myself, I transform myself

task) I have been photographed and knew it. Now, once

I could be “painted” (by Titian) or drawn (by Clouet)!

(perhaps only my mother?

erases the weight of the image—the Photomat always

turns you into a criminal

love, extreme love).

ture (comparable to certain nightmares). In terms of

turn

death (of parenthesis): I am truly becoming a specter

art, as would be

thing) a science of desirable speakable which wants to be spoken. Well, then? Internet?

raphy only for “sentimental” reasons; I wanted to explore

tings, the actions.

it like an arrow, and pierces me. I like / I

don’t like. the Japanese No mask …

raphy is a kind of primitive theater, a kind of Tableau

beneath which we see the dead.

(1854) touches me: it is quite simply there that I should

very close range: the photograph is unary, since

I am interested in the texture of the airy.

what he is giving to me!

boy’s huge Danton collar, the girl’s finger bandage; I am

all culture, I refuse to inherit anything from another eye

name cannot really prick me. What I can

graphed Robert Wilson and Phillip Glass. the track shoes

already there. To Lewis Hine’s retarded children, I add

same image:

hst of other qualities, but not pensiveness; whence the

lute excellence (the boy is Mapple—

did I recognize her?

I recognized a region of her face

I never recognized her except in fragments, which is to

recognized her among thousands of other

I recognized her differ-

entially, not essentially.

sence of her identity, I was struggling among images par—

status—which is why I hate dreams. For I often dream

you, no wound.

which belonged only to myself)

and mode.

a dead thing.

or again in person.

ing;

graph,

fascination as

certainty that

exactitude, but of

mediator, slavery was given without

was established without method.

emanation of the referent.

me, color is an artifice, a cosmetic

paint corpuses).

Own rays and not with a superadded light.

a new being, really: a reality one can no longer touch. t

urn tense of the photograph is the aorist),

blocks memory, quickly becomes a counter-memory

memories; they had my number; but I, who had just been

by these photographs,

with Rilke’s line:

the bedroom”:

room:

thing.

violent things, but because on each

things by force, and

transformed ([…] mild does not

contradict its violence

me sugar is violent, and I call it so).

Death of the new image. For Death must be some—

flat Death. One

the sprouting silver grains, it flourishes a moment, then

Attacked by light, by humidity, it fades, weakens

denies ripening. —And no doubt

“that-has-been” will also disappear. It has already disap—

trace.

occured.

every photograph is this catastrophe.

harassed <sic> ceremonial of a few boring evenings, are

reading. This is obvious for old (“historical”) photo—

when my image is free (free to abolish itself), as it is the

I enlarge, and, so to speak, I retard, in order to have

Garden Photograph I am a bad dreamer

“like”? All I look like is your other photographs of myself

photographs I endure myself, or not, depending on

myself I want to give).

why)

it represents.

identity, an absurd, purely legal, even penal affair; like

the flash of the husband, the fa—

Charles Haas (the model for Swann).

most being;

depth of any possible meaning;

and the fascination of the Sirens” (Blanchot).

here is a fundamental belief, an “ur-doxa” nothing can

umbilical cord that the photographer gives

thought, an aim without a target.

ways potentially crazy:

verse notion: that whatever looks you straight in the eye is

new form of hallucination: false on the level of percep—

been”): a mad image, chafed by reality.

taking into my arms what is dead, what is

January 3, 1889, he threw himself in tears on the neck of

an impression of nauseated boredom,

fect illusions, or to confront in it

able reality.

diate Desire (desire without

hairdresser’s, the dentist’s)

***

Jared Joseph is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop MFA program in poetry, and is currently pursuing his PhD in Literature at the University of California at Santa Cruz. He is the author of, most recently, Drowsy, Drowsy Baby from Civil Coping Mechanisms. Recent poems have been published in Fence, Noo Journal, and Spork, while his and Sara Peck’s collaborative book, here you are, is available from Horse Less Press.

Image: chelle, morguefile.com

