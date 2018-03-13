“Dear Dana Loesch,” an interactive poem by Rachael Shay Button

CW: gun violence

Dear Dana Loesch,

Today

while you tweet,

Parkland

students

return:

retrieve backpacks

cell phones,

windbreakers,

water bottles,

chapstick,

math books.

Return

to classrooms

where they sat

silent

in supply closets

eyes adjusting

to dark

ears tuned

to the sound

of breath

of

shots.



Dear Dana Loesch,

You kept your kids away

from public school

homeschooled

opposed testing standards

wrote

Mamalouges

about raising your babies unrushed.

Your children got to start slow

lessons on the living room rug

lunch at the kitchen table.

In Parkland parents

got text messages—

I’m not going to make it,

In Parkland parents

closed coffins

lowered bodies

into earth.

Dear Dana Loesch,

You say, Hands off

my gun.

Posed for the cover of your book

wearing a red dress and heels

cradling an AR-15.

The same weapon that shot 17 in Parkland.

Rifle whose bullet travels 3 X

faster than a handgun,

leaving a cavity of displaced tissue

several inches from its path

The exit wound can be the size of an orange

Picture the fruit in your hand,

the holes in their bodies:

too big for thoughts and prayers to fill.

Dear Dana Loesch,

When Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold

used two 9 mm firearms and two 12-gauge shotguns

to murder

12 students and one teacher

I was in 7th grade,

a student

at a public school

outside Detroit,

You were 21,

a mother,

of a 2-year old.

It’s been 19 years,

I’ve spent 18 of those years in the classroom

student, then teacher.

I count every year no gun goes off

lucky

but how long will it be before I find myself

at the wrong end of the barrel?

Dear Dana Loesch,

I heard your response

to Emma Gonzalez

Her question:

Do you believe it should be harder

to obtain semi-automatic

weapons and the modifications to make them fully automatic

like bump stocks?

Your answer: not an answer.

Something about the federal government,

about motherhood, and this:

I was also a politically active teenager,

and I’m on

this stage because of that

think of how far you

could all go

by voicing your beliefs

Maybe you wanted

to soften blows

but woman-to-woman,

let’s talk:

There is nothing

you can say

to unbreak hearts

to unlive hours hiding in homeroom closets

unhear the sound of classmates dying.

Do not silence these shouts.

Do not dodge these questions.

Do you really think this

young woman who stands straight

and speaks truth,

wants

to be

you?

An NRA spokeswoman.

A voice for an America divided

between an us and a them?

We call BS.

***

Rachael Shay Button is a writer, a teacher, an activist, and a place-based educator. Her essays and poems have appeared in PANK, Painted Bride Quarterly, The Collagist, Creative Nonfiction, Diagram, and Redivider, among other journals. She can be found online at: rachaelshaybutton.wordpress.com.

