Contribute to #NoMorePresidents

To create a more regular, ongoing space for exhalations of marginalized people and adaptive dissent, we have changed the #NotMyPresident category, officially, to #NoMorePresidents. This moves us away from only reactions to the precocious leader of white supremacy and allows our readers and writers to more wholly detail the systematic oppressions of every phase of capitalist life. We still want to find the most challenging, innovative work and address a lack of inclusivity in the literary community with the hashtag. There is wordplay of this hashtag that has an assumed longevity. Further still, HFR is invested in supporting and publishing art by the LGBTQIA+ community, Muslim writers, writers of color, female-identifying writers, aging writers, undocumented immigrant writers, survivors of abuse or assault, disabled writers, plus other marginalized groups. White supremacy and other hate is inexcusable, and we wish to counteract and stand against these prevalent attitudes. HFR has reaffirmed its mission to elevate these marginalized groups by initiating a new blog feature, #NoMorePresidents, an online space for these communities to publish new writing. Whether you’re an emerging or established writer, we want to witness your work. We will not succumb to vile rhetoric or back down from publishing important literature. Writers from these marginalized groups are encouraged to submit. This call is not only for election literature but also a place dedicated to promote new fiction, poetry, nonfiction, journalism, comics, hybrids, and more. Submit via Submittable. Open year-round.

