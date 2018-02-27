Poetry: “Wolves” by Luke Newell

After Allen Ginsberg

The worst minds of our fathers’ generation

laugh maniacally as they fuck us to within an inch of our lives,

And tell us how it’s our fault because we’re so entitled because

We want to buy a house, because we drink and smoke and

Watch videos of cats on YouTube but they don’t realise that we

Don’t want to live like this but what choice do we have

When we are ruled by reptilian monarchs under colonial jewels

Who preach from golden thrones that we are all in this together,

Who have never stood in a breadline

Who complain about the homeless from their fifty empty rooms

Who never found out from experience that no matter how good you are

That Santa just doesn’t visit some children.

Governed by the colour grey who we gave a body and called a prime minister

Who preaches that we’re stronger together,

But does everything to tear us asunder.

Her party, an army of clowns in six-grand suits

who think that minimum wage and job security makes an NHS doctor greedy

Who try to change the meaning of the word human to fit their malignant narrative

Who built a parliament around fucking kids and hiding the bodies

Who make shit programmes on channel four to seem less cuntish

And more like us plebs—because that what we really want—

Another Eton mess acting like we aren’t screwed.

Who love to watch a fox torn apart by Jack Russells

because what else can bored rich white people do?

Human spelling errors that try to tell us how to run schools

but can barely talk for braying and sneering during PMQs.

Who tell mothers to feed their kids cheap gruel

But spend £124 on breakfasts and seventy grand on a fucking duckhouse.

Selling guns to ISIS, Building a wall in Calais

Giving a state visit to a 73-year-old orange relic from the golden age of Jim Crow

Just for being white.

What is he doing from the comfort of his golf course?

Who grabs women by the pussy and laughs and gets off

Because when will a rich white man ever face trial for sexual assault?

Making sure that the wars our fathers fought meant nothing because

Nazis are fine young men and genocidal white men can’t be terrorists

But a black man speaking freely is a son of a bitch and deserves to lose his job even though

the dotard will tweet free speech for The White! The Straight! The Rich! The Men!

And fuck everyone else!

A man who always says

Later Later Later Later Later

When it comes to six-hundred being gunned down at a concert,

But has been chomping at the bit for ten years about a birth certificate.

Who can’t stand the sight of little rocket man

Who brags about his giant nuclear button

Made bigger by the sight of his infant’s hands

And infantile love of playing war.

Who demands a parade and fifty thousand marching

But Cadet Bone Spurs refused to march through the jungles of ‘Nam,

And will let so many young men die in the desert

Because it makes his dick so hard, so big, the biglyest of every

Draft dodging son of a bitch.

Who refuses to let trans people serve because £8.4 million isn’t healthcare for 6,000 soldiers,

It’s trips to a private golf course, where the men are men

and their bathrooms are fortresses for men

where they claim this isn’t true, that they are examples of inclusion,

with hatred etched into the straight cis lines of every grin, of every press conference,

Of every tweet, of every appearance on Fox News.

Who lets black blood paint the streets

And defends to the death a flag stitched together from the

Cotton and tears and broken dreams of slaves,

That he flies from a sycamore tree

Haunted with the ghosts of sixty million stolen from their homes.

And has the audacity to say their children, their children’s children

Can’t speak out against against him.

They are more that flag than a

Thrift store white supremacist who is Only enough of a stable genius

To leave the burning crosses and white sheets at home.

Remember the good old days when getting a blow job was enough for impeachment?

But blowing Putin for votes is allowed?

Being investigated for fraud is allowed?

Being a treasonous piece of shit is allowed

Because there are enough supporters who will kill in his name

And wear the blood like war paint

And march gladly into the war on our future.

Our future is not flying cars.

Our future isn’t Futurama or The Jetsons,

It is Fallout. A nuclear holocaust that he can watch from some bunker somewhere.

That the clowns and murderers and rapists and paedophiles that

Call themselves a parliament can watch from a bunker somewhere.

We will do whatever it takes to survive their legacy

Of Scorched Earth and Broken Promises.

And we will howl like wolves

And lament for our lives

And we will burn the bodies.

Let them have their bunkers.

We’ll do the rest.

***

Luke Newell is a poet and author from Wolverhampton, England. His work has been published by the 1888 Centre and The Good Men Project. He hopes to begin filming his first screenplay this year. You can find him on Twitter at @newelly249.

