Three Poems by Jill Talbot

Retrial: If We Just Lay Here

If I just lay here

Let’s just lay here

If we just lay here

If you are the hero

I will be the bad guy

If I am the bad guy

You can be the hero

If we just lay here

In our superhero costumes

If we wear our costumes

To bed

We’re something else entirely

If we’re something else entirely

We’re not ourselves

If we are ourselves, someone will make us

The bad guys

If we aren’t guys, we’re worse than bad guys

We’re monsters

If we’re monsters, we can hide from ourselves

But we can’t hide from monsters

When they’re under the bed

If the bad guy has a TV show, maybe he’s not a bad guy

If the bad guy is a comedian, maybe it was just a joke

If we lay under the bed, we can be heroes

If we play this game forever, we cannot die

If we cannot die, we’re heroes

We’re trapped

If we can find a way out of the trap, the game will end

If the game ends, somebody will win

If the game ends, somebody will lose

If we just lay here, we’re in a time-out

If we just lay here

We just lay here

If they leave out

The jazz hands

If someone tell us

When to laugh

Cause there is no crying track

Yet. If we just lay here.

Caihong

All dressed up to do the hokey-pokey,

Unable to fly over the rainbow when

The bomb hit. Shimmied between

Super Mario worlds, to be studied

Millions of years later like dust in a

Shag carpet. If you look into the stars,

You’re looking back to millions of

Years ago, when iridescence couldn’t

Fly, couldn’t trump the bomb, couldn’t

Prevent the fires—but lived in color,

Lived in iridescence. Feathers not

Suitable for flight. Not suitable for

Immortality. Not suitable for black

And white. Not suitable for children,

Scientists warn. In 160 million years,

Maybe someone will say something

Similar about us. Will you tell them

We tried to fly? Shitholes and reality

Stars were only a mutation? That an

iPhone camera could detect heartrates?

We mastered death but not fear? We

Trolled the environment with only tooth

Picks and carbon? We dressed in color

When we weren’t attending funerals.

We dressed in clothes, not feathers.

We weren’t racist. We weren’t fascists.

We dressed the part. We invented

The hokey-pokey. We turned the world

Around. Will you tell them that was

What we were all about?

The First Rule

Cinderella doesn’t live here anymore, Cinderella

is gone. Fight Club is in the season over from here;

crawling through mud with glass slippers goes the

heroine, but not the hero. According to Jung, these

cannot be the same. Self-discovery is for the virgin

with a heart two sizes too small.

Cinderella doesn’t live here, but the ugly sweater fits—

the glass slipper does not—not anymore—where you

live is what you eat—is who you are—is what you

wear. I’m not supposed to comment on the condom left

in the woods, or the hashtags left behind. I eat Santa’s

cookies and draw the stars in my veins. I make a paper

shoe in place of a heart.

Cinderella doesn’t live here anymore. The first rule of

fairy tales is: you don’t talk about fairy tales. Which

is to say you talk about nothing other than fairy tales—

the glass slippers must always fit the cutest foot—not

devoid of misfortune—misfortune is what makes the

dead beautiful. And the dead live in fairy tales.

Cinderella doesn’t live here—it’s winter and nothing

fits forever. Where the wolves are always just around

the bend, but always at bay, and the prince never

attends Fight Club except in-between takes. Wherever

Cinderella lives, tell her she’s forgiven for fitting in

in all the wrong places. Black eyes are only pretty in

the middle of the story. But in the woods, there are no

beginnings, middles or ends, only shoes leftover from

recycled fairy tales.

Cinderella lives somewhere; to die you have to have

lived. I’ve broken all rules but one. I stopped believing

in Cinderella when I started believing in redemption.

A moon—a dark blue sky—and shoes made for anyone

but the shoemaker’s wife.

Cinderella doesn’t live here—so we must. The first rule

is that somebody has to.

***

Jill Talbot attended Simon Fraser University for psychology before pursing her passion for writing. Jill has appeared in Geist, Rattle, Poetry Is Dead, The Puritan, Matrix, subTerrain, and The Tishman Review. Jill was shortlisted for the Matrix Lit POP Award for fiction and the Malahat Far Horizons Award for poetry. Jill lives on Gabriola Island, BC.

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements