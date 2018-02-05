TRANSCRIPT: Donald Trump’s Speech Responding to Assault Accusations, erasure by Mackenzie Bush

And so now we address the slander and libels that was just last night thrown at me by the Clinton machine and the New York Times and other media outlets, as part of a concerted, coordinated and vicious attack.

It’s not coincidence that these attacks come at the exact same moment, and all together at the same time as WikiLeaks releases documents exposing the massive international corruption of the Clinton machine, including 2,000 more e-mails just this morning.

These vicious claims about me of inappropriate conduct with women are totally and absolutely false.

And the Clintons know it, and they know it very well. These claims are all fabricated. They’re pure fiction and they’re outright lies. These events never, ever happened and the people said them meekly fully understand. You take a look at these people, you study these people, and you’ll understand also.

The claims are preposterous, ludicrous, and defy truth, common sense and logic. We already have substantial evidence to dispute these lies, and it will be made public in an appropriate way and at an appropriate time very soon.

These lies come from outlets whose past stories and past claims have already been discredited. The media outlets did not even attempt to confirm the most basic facts because even a simple investigation would have shown that these were nothing more than false smears.

Six months ago, the failing New York Times wrote a massive story attacking me, and the central witness they used said the story was false; that she was quoted inaccurately. She said that I was a great guy. She had great courage, I’ll be honest with you. She was an amazing person. And never made those remarks — that I was a great guy, and never made the remarks.

And when I read the story, I was sort of surprised — how could she say that? And she didn’t say it.

We demanded a retraction but, they refused to print it, just like they refused to pin the comments from another source who praised me in her book, or the words of another wonderful woman who said really nice things about me. They put other statements that she didn’t say, they misrepresented. The story was a fraud and a big embarrassment to The New York Times and it was a big front page story. Front page, center, color picture, a disgrace. They were very embarrassed; it will be part of the lawsuit we are preparing against them.

Now,today the same two discredited writers, who should’ve been fired from The New York Times for what they did, tell another totally fabricated and false story, that supposedly took place on an airplane more than 30 years ago. Another ridiculous tale, no witnesses, no nothing.

Then, there was a writer from People Magazine, who wrote a story on Melania and myself on our first anniversary. The story was beautiful. It was beautiful. It was lovely. But last night we hear that after 12 years — this took place 12 years ago, this story — a new claim that I made inappropriate advances during the interview to this writer.

And I asked very simple question, why wasn’t it part of the story that appeared 20 or 12 years ago? Why wasn’t it a part of the story? Why didn’t they make it part of the story? I was one of the biggest stars on television with The Apprentice and I would’ve been one of the biggest stories of the year. Think of it, she’s doing this story on Melania, who was pregnant at the time. And Donald Trump, our one year anniversary, and she said I made inappropriate advances, and by the way, the area was a public area, people all over the place.

Take a look, you take a look. Look at her, look at her words. You tell me, what you think. I don’t think so. I don’t think so.

But, it is amazing, doing a story — a love story — on how great we are together — and by the way, we’re stronger today than we ever were before, which is good, but it’s a love story. It’s a love story on our one year. And if I did that, she would’ve added that it would’ve been the headline. And who would’ve done that if you’re doing this and you’re one of the top shows on television.

These people are horrible people. They’re horrible, horrible liars. And interestingly, it happens to appear 26 days before our very important election, isn’t that amazing?

This invented account has already been debunked by eyewitnesses who were there. They were there. The very witness identified by the author has said the story is totally false.

By the way, this is a room that everybody can see in. It’s got glass walls. It’s at Mar-A-Lago. It’s got glass walls. Can you believe this? Why wasn’t it in the story, biggest story of the year?

This weekend, The New York Times published a full-page hit piece with another claim from an individual who has been totally discredited based on the many, many, many e-mails and letters she has sent to our office over the years, looking for work, Donald is great, wanting go to my rallies. But The New York Times — and this was full op-ed piece — refused to use the evidence that we presented, refused to use it. If they used it, if they would have looked, they would have said, there’s no story here.

Others in the media, which almost surprises me because they’re dishonest also, were presented with the story by this woman numerous times, and they got very excited. But, after seeing the evidence that we immediately give them, all of them refused to write the story. There was no story.

The Times, though, didn’t want to see it. They just wrote the story. And this was a full page opposite the editorials. This is part of a concerted effort, led by The New York Times and others. Now The New York Times is fighting desperately for its relevance and its financial survival. And it probably won’t even be around in a few years, based on its financial outlook, which wouldn’t be a bad thing, if you want to know the truth.

But, as it winds down its years and is becoming more and more problematic, it’s gotten more and more vicious, more and more vile. And even the other mainstream media is talking about the single greatest pile-on in history, and all between now and Nov. 8. And you have to see the stories they’ve written, it’s one after another, after another, and facts mean nothing, third-rate journalism. The great editors of the past from The New York Times and others, ladies and gentlemen, are spinning in their grave.

I will not allow the Clinton machine to turn our campaign into a discussion of their slanders and lies, but, will remain focused on the issues facing the American people.

Thank you, thank you. But, let me state this as clearly as I can, these attacks are orchestrated by the Clintons and their media allies. The only thing Hillary Clinton has going for herself is the press, without the press, she is absolutely zero.

And you saw that the other night in the debate, where some people said she made virtually a fool of herself. This is not presidential material, believe me. What they say is false and slanderous in virtually every respect. We are now less than a month from the most election of our lifetime. Indeed one of the most important elections in the history of our country. And the polls are showing us in a dead heat. Don’t believe what you say.

The new, highly respected Rasmussen poll just came out this morning. Just released. Shows up nationally 2 points ahead, Trump. Beautiful.

