“Dumb Bunny Bomb,” a poem by Eric Tyler Benick

I think they dropped it this morning

I awake in a warm pot with heirloom carrots and herbs

de Provence asking what’s for dinner

Outside my window is New York except

today it is Laramie Wyoming

I am told it is like this everywhere

No casualties

more a staggering

casualness

Televisions check their phones

A march of ghosts necromance a dead flag

A reanimated cheeto puts on business clothes

I pick up a fresh new hermeneutics for the looney truth

and open it like a head of cabbage

They dropped it I think

exactly 6:37 a.m. I think

October 23rd I think

Though some theorists suggest it all began

last Thursday

I am of no particular mind

Can’t recall the drop or the

thereafter or anything behind

the present thought

which feels ornate but

might as well be a can of soda

Wyoming is nice this time of year

with its trees of smoke and

feral pigs and the smell

of live meat beginning to braise

***

Eric Tyler Benick is the author of the chapbook Fox Hunts (2015). He is co-founder and editor at Ursus Americanus Press, a publisher of chapbooks, and Assistant Poetry Editor at Lumina Journal. His poems have appeared in The Vassar Review, Reality Beach, Vanilla Sex, Birds Piled Loosely, decomP, Souvenir, Fruita Pulp, Fog Machine, and Gramma. He is a current MFA candidate for Poetry at Sarah Lawrence College. He lives in the Bronx.

