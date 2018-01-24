Two Poems by Alyse Bensel

Broken Sonnet

I want to reach inside of him. I’m tired

of his lack of sleep, the need to build worlds

in his head all night. He’s tried to burn all

the pictures I’ve kept. A silent bird makes

trees hush.

He always wants me sleeping.

So I combed the moths out of my hair, wanting

my head to ring like a cathedral bell.

Is he still in Oklahoma going

blind or has Pennsylvania returned him

to his wife’s cross-covered walls. She showed

me how to eat a bowl of chocolate ice

cream, a plateful of spaghetti. She’s still

so hungry, her pregnancy a whole year

after her, where its taste is rimmed with salt.

Her Mother on Snapdragons

She will bury her grief or let it grow

over to mapping out the genome,

following these conclusions to the word,

unresolved taxonomy. First, trowel

in hand, her mother’s early

wedding vows. A garden made easy untended.

She finds her grief believing

in sharper weapons. Her yard’s weeded

with snapdragons spilling onto the walk,

stepping stones. When she compares maps

she knows this memorial lacking.

One day, they will not return, unable

to generate, dragon faces lost

senses too numb for breath.

***

Alyse Bensel’s recent poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Pleiades, New South, Puerto del Sol, South Dakota Review, Poetry International, and elsewhere. Her nonfiction has been featured at Entropy and Pithead Chapel. She is the author of two poetry chapbooks: Not of Their Own Making(dancing girl press, 2014) and Shift (Plan B Press, 2012). She serves as the Book Reviews Editor at The Los Angeles Review, a literary journal from Red Hen Press. Her reviews have appeared in Colorado Review, Prairie Schooner, Literary Mama, Newpages, and many other journals.

Image: clipart-library.com

