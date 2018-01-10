Three Poems by Joshua Butts

Measley Ridge Road

Moving with the weather is no option

for those on Measley Ridge.

No vessels are prepped

for when the Brazos sweeten.

Shirley Hughes, send your laundry water

to the nearest stream.

Ziplocs huddle the deaths

of the holiest white poor

with their ragged white meat

and dry bushels

requiring so many creamed sides.

If this were Louisiana

one might know how to make love.

Here, they keep waiting on the red pig

to make them all that money.

Find a novelty and something is on.

It gets to be Sunday.

There’s supposed to be a reunion—

the message moves through the family,

phone-to-phone, telling the outskirts not to show.

The forgotten played-out orphans

pushing the long boats out into the lake

can get lazy in their tans.

There’s no reason to travel to Measley.

Tennyson Road

Nearly as beguiling as that town called Academia,

Tennyson Road forces brother to brake for a photo.

It isn’t cold enough for a jacket and so I

don’t have a jacket. I could have used shades.

There was gravel, mud. The pose is forgotten in the can

as the tender copse to be cased by explorers

calls us passersby. A blueness. Some crabapple.

And brother brakes again. We drive over the low rise,

looking for the blue shack. No sign of a business

we are greeted by a buzz cut. We pluck five dollars

from each wallet and sign the waiver—life, brother,

pursuit of happiness. A guide hikes us up the electric-

lined ski slope. For the length of the tour, she says:

These lines stretch to feed cities that are not here.

The grassy, weeded path is a straight cut for a whirligig

but for the towers. We stop near the top as the wind

freshens. I taste sweet potatoes and quail and make up a lie

about a market. I would peel the potatoes and stuff

the quail with thyme, maybe fig. My brother doesn’t hear

the crackle, thinks the wildflowers are new and blazing

all on their own—

Zahn’s Corner Road

Drive above the houses

tucked below the road line and scatter

a momentary tire hum—

watch the hairpin and don’t get distracted by

the eroded and ribbed with rebar

castaway gravel

home to an early 80s Pepsi can.

Zahn’s Corner has crazy concrete.

There are weeds, weeds,

and a rail bridge’s gray stretch

where you learn Wally ♥ Jan.

Throughout the winter dawn

and the winter morning

the hermit notices aspirin

have an actual taste.

Light hits ice under the fence

and there is apple in the whisky.

A clothes hanger catches

the noon news from Cincinnati.

Due to tragedy a young woman argues,

You will hear of every city.

In this case it’s Peebles.

There’s a flattop on the sexton

who steers the cars.

We’ll do this as respectful as we can.

A niece wants a ring off a dead lady’s hand.

She has a right.

A store nearby presents stability,

like ashing cigarettes

into a bowl and tomorrow

to wash the bowl and to eat oats.

Many things give pleasure, stimulate

the teeth, the tongue, the gums.

You can get at least one of these

on the wooden floors

of the Zahn’s Corner Market:

betel nut, cocaine, Anbesol,

creosote, milk, lotto.

A holler over a hamper claps

as a frazzle-haired teenager

is finally learning the laundry—

mildewed towels

that have never seen a beach,

socks, briefs, a diaper.

He gives up, breaks for a cigarette

on a pure products porch,

a class picture of

bicycle, kickball, tire,

cash register, rust-covered industrial bolt

never recorded.

One Sunday a sculptured surprise of ice cream

depicting southern Ohio

is for sale from an orange igloo cooler,

the kind road crews

use for drinking water.

Stranger treats have come from even barer spots

but few coated in a chocolate ganache.

Here come the cameras.

Zahn’s Corner

leads to the Goodwill.

Spend three dollars

on a black bag of clothes.

Buy another bag

when the clothes start to smoke.

The cable crew films a few historical

mannequins on North Market

then strums a strin

at Prussia Valley Dulcimers.

The Butter Girls strike business

and the Emmet House re-opens

so the folks can get prime rib,

baked potato, and a salad—

so the folks can get a salad.

The bar pours a frontier whisky

for the filming crew. Hollywood!

(I think they are from Pennsylvania.)

In the moonlight

just off Zahn’s Corner

the spelt sways and rattles

so the fuzzy earth seems to move

into the sky like a song.

But it’s something about junk or love

arranged in that Tulsa sound

and Tulsa blues, tonight, seems so

Zahn’s Corner.

I wouldn’t lie about how something is spelt.

The paper struggles to translate

the documentarian’s vision:

I’d like to go closer than genus

and species. The Barbary Lion

is extinct, though I’ve spent the night

tracking one on the banks of the Scioto.

It will be a two-week project, looking for

the autumnal turn the trees take in October

though the film crew can’t escape

the road noise that hovers and hovers.

The shack roof clatters with rain,

but there is song:

Emerson bowled me over.

Thoreau cooked my beans.

I have a plan to cut

a cut into the land, to pave a cow path

and unravel the American dram.

I will found a team on Zahn’s Corner.

Disc up the earth, paint the lines.

Call the team, The Trains.

***

Joshua Butts received a B.A. and an M.A. from The Ohio State University and a PhD from the University of Cincinnati, where he was a Charles Phelps Taft Dissertation Fellow. His poems have appeared in various journals including Sonora Review, Tampa Review, Birmingham Poetry Review, Harpur Palate, Forklift, Ohio, and Quarterly West. His first poetry collection, New to the Lost Coast, was published by Gold Wake Press. He also teaches at Columbus College of Art & Design in Columbus, Ohio.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

