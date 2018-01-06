Fiction: “The Drip Drop” by Rita Bullwinkel

Behind Gosling’s house there is a giant black ball of goop that hovers above the ground. It drops on his cat and creates puddles that we have to sweep away in the winter so they don’t freeze. When Gosling goes on vacation and the backyard is left unattended leaves blow under the ball and mix with the drippings making a malleable matter that Gosling’s brother shapes into sculptures in the front yard. If I were good at judging the height of things, I would tell you how high off the ground the giant black ball of goop is, but I don’t have great eyesight and that sort of thing, judging the height of things, is something I am particularly bad at.

Rita Bullwinkel is the author of the story collection Belly Up (forthcoming from A Strange Object May 8th 2018). Her writing has been published in Tin House, VICE, NOON and Guernica. She is a recipient of grants and fellowships from The MacDowell Colony, The Drue Heinz Foundation and The Helene Wurlitzer Foundation. Her story “Passing” was a finalist for The Conium Review‘s Innovative Short Fiction Prize judged by Amelia Gray. Her story “In the South the Sand Winds are Our Greatest Enemy” was selected by Joyland Magazine as one of their top five favorite stories published in 2015. Both her fiction and her translation have been nominated for Pushcart Prizes. She is represented by Kristina Moore of the Wylie Agency. She lives in San Francisco.

