Poetry: “Lone Wolf” by Jill Talbot

Lone Wolf: dangerous and

inadequate: see God: see proof

of quantum mechanics: see Einstein:

see WWIV: see roman candle: see

Renaissance: see writers: see Woolf: see

Book of Job: see impotent God: see existent

ialism: see internet meme: see joke: see punch

line: see deadline: see autopsy. Lone wolf: pledges

allegiance to his own ego: see Freud: see flagpole: see

Oedipus Complex: see Death Drive in Overdrive: see self

less driving: see jealousy of feral mating cats: see voyeurism:

see slugs for toes: see castration: see hate without a master: see

slavery: see history: see poetry: see alone wolf: see alternative terror

ism: see fact: see nonfiction: see library discard pile: see God: see God:

see Good: see vigil: see pack of cards with hearts on fire: see red: see Salvation

Army: see return policy on comforter: see Bloc Quebecois: see maple syrup: see

choking warning on Lego: see Facebook: see matching service for lone wolves: see

bloodbath: see Shakespearean tragedy with virtual actors: see Broadway: see Miss Uni

verse: see flashbacks from a broken camera: see childhood: see space too ashamed to touch:

see church: see fashion: see a way of telling wolf packs apart: see fascism: see flashback:

see flashback: see flashback: see setback: see matches: see pyromaniac: see monster:

see real: see fear: see fight-flight-freeze: see amygdala: see reptiles: see zoo: see

anti-freeze: see climate change. Lone wolf: friend to Fox: see contradiction:

see inbred: see career of clown: see fear: see blood: see laughter: see black

humor: see sheep in wolves’ clothing: see Quebec: see quilt: see melting

gun: see boundary: see wall: see immigration ban: see hell: see it won’t

happen here: see irony: see Groundhog Day. Lone wolf: dangerously

inadequate: see Book of Job: see spiral: see spiral: see spiral: see

say it won’t happen here: see selective mutism: see wolf run:

see Spot run: see Bloody Mary: see Happy Hour: see Pro

zac: see pardon: see pardon my French: see flag: see

country: see anthem: see Oh say you see: see NPR:

see BBC: see CBC: see Charlie Hebdo: see Goo

gle: see history: see repeat: see rinse: see clean

se: see pink: see feminism: see march: see ho

pe: see false: see God. Lone wolf: see char

ges: see joke: see punchline: see not funny:

see Lone Wolf: see Alexandre Bissonnette:

see white: see this is what a terrorist looks

like: see?

See ring

of

fire.

See Wolf

See

***

Jill Talbot attended Simon Fraser University for psychology before pursing her passion for writing. Jill has appeared in Geist, Rattle, Poetry Is Dead, The Puritan, Matrix, subTerrain, and The Tishman Review. Jill was shortlisted for the Matrix Lit POP Award for fiction and the Malahat Far Horizons Award for poetry. Jill lives on Gabriola Island, BC.

