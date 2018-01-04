Three Poems by William Lessard

<en passant>

the hammer i raised to my father’s skull

holds open the bathroom window

history is sometimes the breeze

that enters through the daisy curtain

in the moments before that moment

i saw myself a fly

inching a stippled surface

joy was insect glory

a moment rubbing

eyelash legs

in the history of survivor art

there is the theme of wishing the trauma withheld

replaces the trauma sustained

its desire lights the faces of all those Modigliani ladies

narrow bourgeois faces

tilted toward Verdun

in Medieval cosmology, it was believed

that wind was a gathering of pneuma

in my personal cosmology, the winds

have always carried my father’s breath

it’s a scent i recalled every night in bed

until i was 40

that was when i could see him in the mirror

it’s not until we see our father staring back

that we begin to forgive

in the support literature, people

who grew up with an alcoholic

are called “adult children”

the term has since been generalized to refer to anyone

who can’t identify the culprit

who can’t identify the victim in self-flagellation

memory is history that never filed a police report

early tonight when i placed the hammer in the window

i wasn’t thinking of my father

i prefer history as erasure

i prefer memory as rewriteable landscape

a dharma transmitted

by keystroke

Modigliani painted his subjects

one eye turned inward, one outward

it was his version of the Buddhist notion

that the present only exists

at the negation of future and past

memory studies have shown scrub jays

that had food stolen by avian bandits

were cautious about concealing their stash

scientists call the manipulation “mental time travel”

they believe the birds journey to a positive future

where their food waits

under the same leaf when they return

being a person means being the narrator of one’s own death

tonight when i placed the hammer in the bathroom window

a breath that had been traveling 40 years

finally reached my skin

<fair market value>

rupture

arrives

the last 25 cents in denim

rat-tailed dialectic

stonewashed apposition

step forward

as the heel of your right shoe stutters

a lifted plane

<face> the individuation of fist

the glance

that trails

over

you

a thin cobalt tear

estimate of empire

everyone said there would be complications

brambles that answer to the middle of the spine

knees clamped

in argument

#fact that has been drinking since noon

a man with two hats

inquiring for a failed ontology

answer in skin

knees bend a purple lace

ankles divide fair market value

everyone was wrong

except

your grandmother

the brambles that cornered her mouth

receipt for atrocities served

name <incomplete>

lately i have felt the urge to return to a beach where the sand has been replaced by twitching innards

my excuse: to retrieve a pair of sunglasses i was wearing long ago—on the best day

of my youth the day the sun swam down my throat as translucent fish

the truest ontology is aspirational

when my dog looks in the mirror she sees wolf when i look i see bear

halo

of the six-inch incisor

giving back the moon

lately i have wondered what it would’ve been to live claws spotting the floor in uneven clots

depression hunts in middle-distance

in couch recumbence we show our neck

age has taught best detection comes from treadmill height

mottled sack,

hemp apocalypse flagging flagging

/empty at the jaws

to be mistaken for a person to be mistaken for a person with blue wings fanning from their shoulders

lately i’ve been seeing an old man at the supermarket his face frosted into the glass door of the frozen desserts tonight when i finally decide to introduce myself,

i realize

no need to give my name

metaphysical weather

unchanged

only cold water from the tap

intention reaching for a sweater as September whispers

Alaska at the ankles

among the items suggested for a self-care box for Anxiety and Depression:

1.

2. A water bottle.

3. A hairbrush.

4.

5. Sensory pleasing objects, such as candles, soft blankets, oversized plush animals.

6.

7.

8.

9. A coloring book and crayons, other activities offering easy resolution.

10. Step-by-step instructions how to clean your room, how to clean yourself.

***

William Lessard has writing that has appeared or is forthcoming in McSweeney’s, FANZINE, Prelude, Hyperallergic, PANK, and Brooklyn Rail. His work has also been featured at MoMA PS1.

