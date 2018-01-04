Three Poems by William Lessard

<en passant>
the hammer i raised to my father’s skull
holds open the bathroom window
history is sometimes the breeze
that enters through the daisy curtain
in the moments before that moment
i saw myself a fly
inching a stippled surface
joy was insect glory
a moment rubbing
eyelash legs
in the history of survivor art
there is the theme of wishing the trauma withheld
replaces the trauma sustained
its desire lights the faces of all those Modigliani ladies
narrow bourgeois faces
tilted toward Verdun
in Medieval cosmology, it was believed
that wind was a gathering of pneuma
in my personal cosmology, the winds
have always carried my father’s breath
it’s a scent i recalled every night in bed
until i was 40
that was when i could see him in the mirror
it’s not until we see our father staring back
that we begin to forgive
in the support literature, people
who grew up with an alcoholic
are called “adult children”
the term has since been generalized to refer to anyone
who can’t identify the culprit
who can’t identify the victim in self-flagellation
memory is history that never filed a police report
early tonight when i placed the hammer in the window
i wasn’t thinking of my father
i prefer history as erasure
i prefer memory as rewriteable landscape
a dharma transmitted
by keystroke
Modigliani painted his subjects
one eye turned inward, one outward
it was his version of the Buddhist notion
that the present only exists
at the negation of future and past
memory studies have shown scrub jays
that had food stolen by avian bandits
were cautious about concealing their stash
scientists call the manipulation “mental time travel”
they believe the birds journey to a positive future
where their food waits
under the same leaf when they return
being a person means being the narrator of one’s own death
tonight when i placed the hammer in the bathroom window
a breath that had been traveling 40 years
finally reached my skin
<fair market value>
rupture
arrives
the last 25 cents in denim
rat-tailed dialectic
stonewashed apposition
step forward
as the heel of your right shoe stutters
a lifted plane
<face> the individuation of fist
the glance
that trails
over
you
a thin cobalt tear
estimate of empire
everyone said there would be complications
brambles that answer to the middle of the spine
knees clamped
in argument
#fact that has been drinking since noon
a man with two hats
inquiring for a failed ontology
answer in skin
knees bend a purple lace
ankles divide fair market value
everyone was wrong
except
your grandmother
the brambles that cornered her mouth
receipt for atrocities served
name <incomplete>
lately i have felt the urge to return to a beach where the sand has been replaced by twitching innards
my excuse: to retrieve a pair of sunglasses i was wearing long ago—on the best day
of my youth the day the sun swam down my throat as translucent fish
the truest ontology is aspirational
when my dog looks in the mirror she sees wolf when i look i see bear
halo
of the six-inch incisor
giving back the moon
lately i have wondered what it would’ve been to live claws spotting the floor in uneven clots
depression hunts in middle-distance
in couch recumbence we show our neck
age has taught best detection comes from treadmill height
mottled sack,
hemp apocalypse flagging flagging
/empty at the jaws
to be mistaken for a person to be mistaken for a person with blue wings fanning from their shoulders
lately i’ve been seeing an old man at the supermarket his face frosted into the glass door of the frozen desserts tonight when i finally decide to introduce myself,
i realize
no need to give my name
metaphysical weather
unchanged
only cold water from the tap
intention reaching for a sweater as September whispers
Alaska at the ankles
among the items suggested for a self-care box for Anxiety and Depression:
1.
2. A water bottle.
3. A hairbrush.
4.
5. Sensory pleasing objects, such as candles, soft blankets, oversized plush animals.
6.
7.
8.
9. A coloring book and crayons, other activities offering easy resolution.
10. Step-by-step instructions how to clean your room, how to clean yourself.
***
William Lessard has writing that has appeared or is forthcoming in McSweeney’s, FANZINE, Prelude, Hyperallergic, PANK, and Brooklyn Rail. His work has also been featured at MoMA PS1.
