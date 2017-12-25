Two Poems by Zach Mueller

Broke Bottles, Gold Models

There’s no sign saying

choke saltwater

drowning, but that’s

how it happens—the absence

of a sign. The thing

is what it is.

Let’s be honest.

You should gulp it

like strangers eye-fucking

a bank teller.

See how honestly

our throats reject quartz

and feldspar as though

we abominate

islands

with our lips. Don’t encourage.

Don’t hang it up on a fishhook.

These ghost crabs

fear flashlights

because sunlight is presence.

So some of us just want

to be left alone

with our whereabouts. It’s true. I’m not

twenty-two anymore, like asking

water how it drowns.

I’m not asking

the throat of what mouth

could speak

like a shoulder

to the beach,

but it sings

like a nearsighted girl

chasing minnows

and slicing her feet

in the moonlight.

It’s not like I’m only just now thinking

about this—

how big it all is,

I mean, compared

to a shark’s tooth.

But it’s like we all melted,

and here it is: water-ski.

String it up

and wear it

like a wetsuit

except it’s coming

and going and it leaves

everything but the muscles.

You could keep calling it

gold, fumbling around out

under the stars—but it’s mica.

This isn’t a goldmine,

but we’re open to metaphor.

The people

are landlocked

and dry-humping for it.

They yell:

Where’s your star?

Where’s your altar?

Where’s your heart?

Where’s your trashiness?

The cops say,

shining flashlights

in our faces.

They’re not cops.

They’re arrested.

They’re your feet and you’re walking.

They light up

galaxies

in the sand. It isn’t

really a mission. It doesn’t go

according to scripture. That’s why

we can’t drink out here

because obviously

you just can’t.

There’s nothing

wrong with that

as if nothing

would drown itself.

This fruit is a flesh and it’s shore

dissolves like a salt shaker.

Eat it. Contain it—

bring back our bodies.

Reinventing the Garden

I would be trash

the place no cars are parked

a sign saying

no cars are parked

as if the chain-links indicated

sound in splattered stereo,

arms tearing at asphalt

as if jackhammers

chewing paper into sand.

You came to the room floating

oranges, paper cranes

breaking as if this is skin

to the touch, or the soil

is romance

is science—

dried leaves

is carbon, is a homecoming,

and we language like fire:

as if this spring is this spring

as if this spring

left us wading in plain sight.

In boxcars, in parking lots

in empty parking

places—an empty space

where our character

develops into drinking water,

slightly. The soft taste

leaves boundaries

between us—an ankle of shame.

The grass of all our cities

laid before us, before birds—basil

before the smell

of basil. Before breath, before you

say glass, we break-in through a window

drawing keys from our flesh.

***

Zach Mueller is a PhD student, Othmer Fellow, and Associate Coordinator at the University of Nebraska’s Creative Writing Program, where he studies poetry and critical theory and teaches creative writing and literature. He holds an MFA from the University of South Carolina and was Visiting Assistant Professor at Franklin College in Indiana. As a writer, he is fascinated by the poetic image for its capacity to both disorient and reveal, withhold and also create through language and craft. His poetry has been published in Gulf Coast, Prairie Schooner, Rattle, and Hobart, and photography in the New York Times. He is currently working on his first full-length book of poems inspired by Giorgio Agamben’s explorations of zoe and bios, the Greek terms for “bare life” and “ways of living.”

Image: daisukerman, morguefile.com

