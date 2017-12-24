“The Last Bullet,” a comic by Andrew Bourelle & Edward Bourelle

***

Andrew Bourelle is the author of the novel Heavy Metal. His short stories have been published widely in literary magazines and fiction anthologies including The Best American Mystery Stories.

Edward Bourelle has worked more than twenty years in commercial art as a graphic designer, illustrator, cartographer, and art director. Currently he is the creative director of Privateer Press, a Seattle-based tabletop gaming company, where he oversees a diverse team of designers, illustrators, and sculptors.

