“The Inner Eye Tattooed,” a poem by Marc Vincenz

(1)

Looking in

like a snail,

my nose crawls

against glass.

How the view

alters up close

and the breath

a mountainous fog

against matter’s

impermeable will.

Isn’t this the color

of pure silence—

that rainbowed tint

when night swallows reflections?

(2)

In the nothingness

of the primordial,

words written before

words are known

and the constellations,

planetoid hope,

stars flush against

the skin of a peeled eye—

a stalking with inner-

meaning rewritten

in paper, on wood,

carved in stone,

rewritten for a cavern

of gnawed bone,

fragments scattered

in a semblance of home.

(3)

To breathe in

that dust, to test

the synapses with

potential meaning:

a gun barrel, a gin bottle,

a diode, vermouth, a grenade—

and at a ray’s knifepoint

within night this moronic

light cutting deep

into the gilded dome.

Civilizations compounded

in the chicken gut of divinations.

And that round pill

of morning purpled

in the royal cloak

of an inevitable twilight:

that mad aerial dance

of sparrows beyond

our crinkled

silver lining.

(4)

You know there’s fishbone

caught in your throat

and that grope, the hair-

ruffle of aunts and uncles.

And behind, flickering,

a predator stalking,

the TV-eyes of the dark—

words holding out,

words clinging on,

gathering in formulations

congregating in clarified

intentions of rice

and straw and wildflowers—

the storm’s plague above,

balling grey and black and

something pterodactyl-winged

like a fire dragon.

And how within the click

and crackle of strip lighting, you

creature-sensation, you bloom

upon the aphid’s abdomen.

Are there words enough?

Is there blood enough

to bleed

while crouching

at the on/off button?

(5)

O the words for this.

Those pulsing veins of lust,

the seven severed heads

of that mythological canine,

fishes swimming through a murk

of clogged arteries, your innocent eyes

and the stressed follicles

of your feline fur, the marvels

beyond time straight

into the face

of a dimmed

articulate world.

(6)

I know, I know,

you want clarity,

an illuminated mind,

not those fleeting visions

of a future not yet born.

You want it all inked,

a universe out-worldly

branded in the foundry,

the blast furnace

of structure in the making

and that tremolo of voices

slowly breaking.

***

Marc Vincenz is Swiss-British, was born in Hong Kong. His recent collections include: The Propaganda Factory, or Speaking of Trees (2011); Gods of a Ransacked Century (Unlikely Books, 2013); Mao’s Mole (Neopoiesis Press, 2013), Beautiful Rush (Unlikely Books, 2014) and a meta-novel, Behind the Wall at the Sugar Works (Spuyten Duyvil, 2013). A new English-German bi-lingual collection, Additional Breathing Exercises, was released by Wolfbach Verlag, Zurich (2014) and a book-length poem, This Wasted Land, annotated by Tom Bradley, by Lavender Ink, 2014. Marc is Executive Editor of Mad Hatters’ Review and MadHat Press, Contributing Editor for Open Letters Monthly and Co-Editor-in-Chief at Fulcrum: an anthology of poetry and aesthetics.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

