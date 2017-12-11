Three Poems by Jeff Tigchelaar

There’s This Thing

and I don’t know what it is

but I haul it all around

because it’s attached to my hand.

There’s this cloth that’s wrapped tight

around my arm: bright orange cloth all the way

past my elbow and affixed

to some mesh wiring.

A lot of mesh wiring.

I have to drag it behind me. It’s like I’ve got

a giant-mesh-wire-cage arm! Sometimes I turn around

and I’m like Oh God what the—? All these years

and still it catches me off guard.

It gives me some leeway in crowds, at least.

The cage is teardrop-shaped

and large enough to house

(and does in fact house)

a five-foot, oh, how should I say it.

Starfish-squid. (As if there were some

better way!) Sometimes when I feel whimsical

I twirl it, my starfish-squid—just spin and spin

and give it the sensation of flight.

But I know

what that thing really needs is water.

—after Damia Smith, “Catharsis,” (steel, cotton, beeswax;

Kansas University, Metalsmithing/Jewelry, 2013)

Fly Frontier

I’m in a manmade capsule hurtling through the sky

so if I die I probably deserve it.

It’s early

and still dark, but Kansas City

is all lit up. There’s a yawping

wolf outside my window

painted on the wingtip,

eyes closed, muzzle up, how whimsical.

No, how foreboding. And why is it so

choppy? God, we’ve only

just taken off. Now we’re drastically tilting

and the plane wing looks like a slide.

If this were a dream, I’d step out

and plunge into the darkness of a Monday

and fall until everything was light

Strange Dream, or Dale Murphy

I was back in the newsroom, my reporting days, back

in the time of print journalism, and I’d just come to

the realization that former Major League All-Star

and Atlanta Braves great Dale Murphy, a devout Mormon,

was now, somehow, president of the United States.

It may have been by succession. Good old

Dale Murphy … it’s said that he picked up

the tabs at restaurants

for tables that didn’t have alcohol.

I was beginning to ponder all this when

my colleague at a nearby desk blurted out

“Good heavens, Mayor Shoe!” The soup

he’d been eating sprayed everywhere,

and I’m afraid it was definitely clam chowder.

He’d been on hold and hadn’t expected

to actually get through to the mayor

***

Jeff Tigchelaar is a former newspaper reporter, editor, and stay-at-home dad whose writing has appeared in journals including North American Review, Pleiades, and The Laurel Review, and anthologies such as Verse Daily, Best New Poets, and New Poetry from the Midwest. His poetry garnered a fellowship from the Ohio Arts Council, and his first book, Certain Streets at an Uncertain Hour, published in 2015 by Washburn University’s Woodley Press, won the 2016 Kansas Authors Club Nelson Poetry Book Award. Jeff currently works at Cabell County Public Library in Huntington, West Virginia, where he resides with his wife and two children. In Huntington. Not at the library.



Image: clipart-library.com

