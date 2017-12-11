Bards & Brews Reader Is Now Live!

Bards & Brews is a live creative reading held the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Ore Dock Community Space. Launched in 2015 as a collaboration between U.P. Poet Laureate Andrea Scarpino and the Ore Dock Brewing Company, the series serves as a platform for writers to share their work with the city of Marquette, Michigan. The event is free and open to all ages.

The BNB Reader is a small collection of work by Matthew Fogarty, Ally Harris, Ginny MacDonald, Josh MacIvor-Andersen, Dan Mancilla, Kyle McCord, Jen Hahn Nielsen, and Casey Thayer, all of whom visited during year two of the series. Enjoy!

