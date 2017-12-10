Essay Hybrid: “Introduction” by JoAnna Novak

I

Begin with a lie. Life-

stuck or stasis, miles or

minds: unleash the lies.

Bark them off. Begin un-

urgent, unringed, grub-

nailed and urgey, young

enough to be buyable,

looking on labels.

II

Once I wended. A to

A; after that—a curvet,

a barreling. Set from

the capital and drove

borders over-fast,

over-hard, o’er the

valley; his old car was

razed, a bothered state

of dust. Mountains

abutted my path and

runaway ramps, rock

jaws, scales of ice,

cows dotting summer-

singed pastures, murine

lumps under tread, red

barns and red leaves

burned by an autumn

sun. Harvest. Time was

every season: one foot

tucked to lap, another

on pedal, a rhythmical

throb in blood. Arteries,

artillery, artless, slattern.

I sped.

III

What I thought was do

not do not do not do not

do not do not do not do

not;

IV

and proceeded to drink a

lot of rest stop coffee.

V

Over phone, I promised.

Spring’s grand

backtrack, chirppery and

choice, he had chosen

me, too. O I would bury

my elbows in butter

and fold that nug into

verse; the remaking

hopes never etherize.

Everything felonious was

prose.

VI

So all of me went, all

verily in and twice each

week, and soon as snow

dusted the road where

I was going became

difficult to see.

VII

Reflecting night’s sky,

the windshield formed a

darker mirror, positioned

at spit-star slant. I mean,

in there somewhere was

my face.

VIII

For what would I do but

get very dirty and very

hot and very uptight

every other night of

the week; nothing was

near me, but checks

and cash. I gloved my

diamond under latex and

sliced and scrubbed and

shucked and shucked.

IX

You might say I was

kitchened. You might

say meat met my grip

and lost. Minding the fry-

o-lator.

X

It was possible to

be a girl, still, a few

more months, without

advancing into wife. (At

the end of my days, will

I stop examining who I

am and how I’ve been

stationed?) Girlish,

I checked sleep and

houred my nights with

the lead-white blank

of words, every vowel

dictionary-foretold.

XI

Direct life was two racks

three tubs downstairs

dry storage cooler 5

how many tables do you

have left should I eat

do you want to smoke?

Give me a light ask him

for ask him why you so

serious pretty girl let me

tell you bout they sex

they touching you see

her hands her pants

wanna go to Zumba

make me a tray

XII

Damn rapping in my

breast. Apple-eating,

rib-stealing.

XIII

What clarity offered

checkered my home,

our home, as I’d moved

into someone’s started

space—escaped,

privateer I scolded

myself—and, then, too,

my eyes always prized a

kind of deprivation, the

sallow, slit-eyed sister of

depravity.

All my library books

(novels, liars) collected

skyscraper fines.

Collection ransoms.

XIV

First you stop yourself,

then you tell yourself that

stopping yourself never

works to stopper yourself

so you tell yourself to

postpone the stop until

you are ready, maybe

old, or dying to have

kids …

XV

(At least I waited until

wedding had happened.)

XVI

… because stopping

one stop-worthy thing

revolves around

starting another that

will eventually need

summative stopping so

easiest to stick with what

suits you most and 86.

Dive or subsume.

XVII

We moved. Now I

was officially half a we,

though of which half I

wanted to be, the better

or the lesser, I have

never been sure.

XVIII

I lived a normal year with

tacos and and trying

and chatter tittering

in from off the brown

balcony that bunioned

our building. There were

dinners. You might have

seen my mouth, my

eyes, my hair, my face,

my spine: always raw-

boned from the radiator.

Hot and haggard.

XIX

Year of coins under

floor cushions in the

sputtering car. Month

of revving and close the

door. Winter of French

wine and wandering

through husheries,

churches, honey. Italian

alpaca, lamb, month of

anything to make me feel

away: oh, anyone could

see I wanted to start

something.

XX

First let me say I have

other things. The

following could’ve been

life or the like. But I

cheat, antsy patsy,

and pumping my arms

and heaving the wind,

I say I want it. Fancify

my infidelity because

my tasks lack temerity.

Let me put my hand in

whatever I want.

That’s one.

But smother myself?

Hen without head.

Admitter. Showy. Blow-

hard. Shouldn’t I have

been more another girl?

Every other girl was.

Well, leaner and lanker

and fairer of bang and

less inclined to want

so much and say so

harsh, arranged and

easy-listening and none

too hectic for hurdles.

Admission: me amongst

others=leaving, sighing,

crying, heaving. Hurts

fit.

XXI

A poor specimen

propped up by one too

many nice letters. This

is not to spell pained, but

sensate, proper.

“You are just thoroughly

insecure,” said the

doctor, incredulity on a

tablet.

Or, yes.

XXII

Life could be books and

bed, easy comforts.

Ever since I was a child,

sleep has been enemy.

XXIII

Dream of uxorial

relaxation. Dream of

enough. Nice sounds.

You lost me here. Other

words I must have heard,

but most I forgot.

XXIV

O self-reliance shadows

Don’t two ends

gather a circle? Savory

biscuit, cookie wreath,

words and words and

words.

XV

What would an upward

chin have offered me?

A strong jaw. I could

blame plain Illinois, the

potato Polish I sputtered

as a sour girl. Said a

senior, “the pageant

sounds fun.” All my life,

fun tasted rank. Perhaps

I could have said less,

grown tits, written a

sonnet.

I did not.

***

JoAnna Novak is the author of I Must Have You (Skyhorse Publishing, 2017) and Noirmania (forthcoming from Inside the Castle, 2018). She has written for publications including The New York Times, the Washington Post, Salon, Guernica, and BOMB. She received her MFA in fiction from Washington University and her MFA in poetry from University of Massachusetts Amherst. She is a co-founder of the literary journal and chapbook publisher, Tammy. She lives in Los Angeles.



Image: clipart-library.com

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements