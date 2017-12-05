Call for Submissions: “The Future,” Special Theme Issue

In HFR Presents: The Future, writers can respond through fiction, poetry, nonfiction, comics, and other means posing utopic, apocalyptic, dystopic, or superhero solutions to contemporary society. Submissions should depict futuristic alternative worlds in politics, environment, gender, religion, sexuality, or ethnography. “The only thing that makes life possible is permanent, intolerable uncertainty: not knowing what comes next,” Ursula K. Le Guin writes in the feminist sci-fi novel The Left Hand of Darkness. Generation after generation, our ability to tell new stories charts our future. Please submit your rendition. Deadline: June 1, 2018.

HFR only accepts three to six poems. Otherwise, there are no guidelines for fiction, creative nonfiction, comics/original art, or hybrid works. Questions? Contact us at heavyfeatherreview[AT]gmail[DOT]com.

Submissions to HFR are now and forever FREE. HFR accepts the following (click on links to find submission forms):

 

Fiction – Print

Poetry – Print (3-6 poems)

Creative Nonfiction – Print

Comics/Original Art – Print (Only black-and-white images)

Hybrid – Print

If your work does not fit neatly into one of our existing criterion—fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, comics/original art—consider our “Hybrid” category, where form determination is of no importance.

 

 

***

Image: “Mount” by Alex Brown, courtesy of Des Moines Art Center

