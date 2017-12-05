Four Poems by Martin Ott

Dead Man Lying

The difference between life and death

is the same broken line between truth and lies.

Time defines both. History holds the mantras

of liars and recasts them in our history books.

The walking dead has never been about zombies.

Our reporters hurry to unearth time machines

before the damned redraw the circles of hell

in play dates, budget gridlock, and club queues.

These are not the droids you’re looking for

and other mind tricks of shimmering ghosts

are as real as tweets and posts on your feed

even as you hunger to please those who

ignore you most. We can pile on each other,

in flaming ripostes or a pyramid of mirrors,

our views bouncing to and fro in a super

collider of like minds. Hives are molded

to keep when minions drop and towers

are draped in gold. The dead man atop

the pyramid holds his rot aloft on a flag

pole and belief in the position he holds.

The Nation Can Only Weep

But not the golem on a podium

protecting a statue, his finger

scraping the camera-lit sky.

Did we create the animatron

or did it spawn us in its image?

The original programming was

to control the weather, to make

rain the banks divert into streams

that funnel offshore and stir up

monsoons. The eyes have circles,

white orbits bronzed in fool’s

gold. Hatred pours like a fountain.

We cannot avoid the splash.

The tears in the fabric, on it.

Unable to sleep, our eyes speak.

You’re Fired

The man who drops the axe on many heads

may not have giant hands. He was always

there with us, an empty suit with elongated

tie, a scarecrow we stuffed with dissonance

and disgust. The man asked if we would pledge

loyalty, but we are not expensive toys to be fondled

and destroyed. He tells you that you are rusted

and he can find the oil to free you. The man launches

flying monkeys and writes his name in the sky,

on buildings, in a binder that you hope does not

hold your name. He wants to send you packing

if you disagree, if you were here first, if you’re sick

and infirm, if you remember how things were.

The man who yells you’re fired on the big screen

is the same as the man who yells at the big screen.

He has yanked back the curtains himself,

a dragon that has willed itself into existence.

American Id

Now has a voice. It warbles

with a flag pin on its lapel,

a face the hue of radioactive

decay. Its baritone was once

a whisper whipping in sails,

ghost ships of dying empires,

drumbeats of preachers hewing

trees, land parting like the sea.

It buzzes on miniatures screens,

an insistent pecking in pockets,

until we tune out the vibrations.

The manifesto formed in a pot,

a blood soup of empire building,

bubbling over in river’s tongue,

a language now deemed foreign.

Words spew above a giant red

tie, flickering a lizard’s desire

to warm itself in insistent light.

Cheers and jeers are the same

to the man who would be king

breaking a country into crumbs

and calling it endless bread.

***

Martin Ott is the author of seven books of poetry and fiction, including Underdays, Sandeen Prize Winner, University of Notre Dame Press and Spectrum, C&R Press. His work has appeared in fifteen anthologies and more than two hundred magazines, including The Harvard Review, The North American Review, and Prairie Schooner. Twitter: @ottpops Blog: writeliving.wordpress.com Site: martinottwriter.com

