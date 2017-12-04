Two Poems by Rob Cook

My Bugs

O daddy long legs in the orchids and wisteria,

how you make my cock-cells swell!

O caterpillar cubs folded in the fern petals,

you are lovely as shoulders tied with ribbons

and valentine nettles!

That’s what she slipped into my ear

when I told her my life was ruined by insects.

“They said they liked me,

but my cricket kept farting

when girls came near.”

She said she could see them

doing pirouettes in my eyeballs,

my bugs waving bouquets of hearts-on-a-stem.

She asked if she could borrow one

after it reached the temperature

of a blood blossom or a yellow jacket’s rose

that the itchy summer remembered well.

I thought she was being romantic.

She was,

but when they made human faces at her

and began yodeling “Maneater”

she pointed to all the moles

on my body that were fed

and mourned like something recalcitrant

and repeated only in song

and said,

I’m turning off my nipples now

and swatted my body from the bed,

one birthmark,

two birthmarks, three

birthmarks or more

from the exaggerated, deep white bed.

Evictions

He stands by his cardboard

windbreak

(beneath the buzzing Gaseteria light)

“It’s me! Your favorite bum!”

and then

a subsequent grumbling

into his bible written again

with freezing alcohol,

the street interruptions of Con-Ed

(where a dog walked her owner

to electrocution)

and

“Mommy, is that man petting

his beard so it can sleep?”

to a wheelchair with its passout

face, some

arms and no legs

at the corner of Chrystie and Whole Foods,

the man digging from his own lips—

a fractured tongue?

a tooth trembling with coldness

of the tooth beside it, where nothing lives?

food he might’ve heard?

“Feed my coat,” he commands expensive

people passing the felt-up payphone.

Hours ago

a swarm of taxis

chewed the air to shouting

and pigeon gore

(what most call sunlight)

the twelve-hour sharing

of tyrannosaurus horns

separated not by traffic signals

but fossils timed to

telephone blinks

and a feral, repeated closing of the eyes

copied by those who collect

bags of cans and bottles

left at the curb as shelters

for pneumonia

and the woman who says

hello to everybody,

(and hello still a valuable word

in that season’s evacuated arson),

the woman gluing the wind back

together with canned

chicken rust,

cold as the one or two

surviving leaves

when they wince,

(trapping stray, sudden chasms

also used as food),

the bones of a tank top

scraped dry and floating

in a nearby puddle

of scrap light.

***

Rob Cook lives in New York City’s East Village. He is the author of six collections, including Asking my Liver for Forgiveness (Rain Mountain Press, 2015), Undermining of the Democratic Club (Spuyten Duyvil, 2014), Blueprints for a Genocide (Spuyten Duyvil, 2012), and Empire in the Shade of a Grass Blade (Bitter Oleander Press, 2013). Work has appeared in Asheville Poetry Review, Caliban, Fence, A cappella Zoo, Zoland Poetry, Tampa Review, Minnesota Review, Aufgabe, Caketrain, and Many Mountains Moving, among other publications.



Image: Wikimedia Commons

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

