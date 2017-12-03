Two Poems by Jeremy Griffin

Pink Hibiscus

You buried the hibiscus

in the swath of untended earth

where each summer morning

the mangy calico

who suns itself on the sidewalk

shits and then kicks it over

with sand as if it’s even possible

to disguise what we leave

behind. You aerated the crumbled earth

with the shovel blade, churned it

over on itself like the tracks of dead

skin carved by a lover’s fingernails,

That’s how you make it

breathe you said, face dirt-streaked, hands

on hips, superhero-style, and I

wanted to palm the sweat from

your forehead, lick my hand,

wrist to knuckle, skin to tongue, consume

you droplet by droplet, just

like the hibiscus, pink as

a newborn, syphoning moisture

from the ground that is now

the place it has always belonged,

becoming something new time

and again: itself, only better.

A History of What Comes Next

Two inches closer and

it would have clipped

me, the two-tone Mustang

blaring music like small arms

fire, all pop and treble and

the plastic epiphanies of youth,

while boys with inscrutable tattoos

brayed loudly enough to rouse

the eyes of barely-dressed women

on the sidewalk who

knew better than to know

better. I’ve never believed

in the age of wisdom, never felt

growth as so many axis

points, more a performance of cells,

the friendly fire of neurons. Tell me

our bellies were never full

of stars, subletting the diaphragm,

tell me we intend whatever

we invent: the aspirations

of fools, the faultlines

of genius: who

am I to think there is

something better to receive?

***

Jeremy Griffin is the author of a collection of short fiction titled A Last Resort for Desperate People, from Stephen F. Austin University Press (2012). His work has appeared in such journals as the Greensboro Review and Mid-American Review.

Image: clipart-library.com

