THIS IS A DREAM, a one act sci-fi screenplay by Success Akpojotor

CLOSE ON: A book is received by a black hand, and ensconces on the decorated table.

INSERT. COVER PAGE

TIME PILL

BY

DAVID OYEWOLE

BACK TO SCENE

The black hand opens the novel’s verso page and inscribes a legible and beautiful autograph across it; and returns it, to the Yoruba woman, in her mid-thirties, who has given it to him for signing.

WOMAN

(in Yoruba)

Thank you.

SMASH CUT TO:

INT. A HOTEL ROOM – DAY

TITLE: JUNE 27, 2017. 6:06 AM WAT

INSERT. iPhone 7 SCREEN.

Mentmorth Willer

BACK TO SCENE

–Meet DAVID OYEWOLE (27). Black. Handsome. Dignified. Sophisticated. Hurries out of the shower to take his call.

DAVID (INTO PHONE)

Daddy husband!

MENTMORTH (V.O)

Sweet Foxy! Pride is almost done.

And our son is going to be born

June 29 and–

DAVID (INTO PHONE)

–I didn’t forget. Just rounded

off book signing. Will deliver a

lecture at UNILAG in in an hour.

Will depart Nigeria today after

the lecture.

(beat)

Wait, Daddy husband, did you forget

that you’re eight hours behind me?

MENTMORTH (V.O)

Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.

DAVID (INTO PHONE)

Same here.

MENTMORTH (V.O)

(jokingly)

And be careful to not be lost in

the future like the hero in your

book.

DAVID (INTO PHONE)

(laughs)

Don’t tell me you believe the

sci-fi shit I braised.

MENTMORTH (V.O)

(chuckles)

I believe in the law of attraction.

(beat)

And don’t forget to take your meds.

DAVID (INTO PHONE)

Love you.

INT. BOEING 777 – EVENING

A seated and jet-lagged David on his red-eye. Weary and wasted. Yawns. Looks out the window, perceives a lot has changed. But thinks his present worldview is as a result of the jetlag. Turns right to his seat mate, who is fast asleep, and snoring. He signals the flight attendant’s attention.

BLACK.

–And then we hear RESTLESS VOICES. Talking androids and gynoids. The proliferation of countless struggling languages tells us we are stuck at…

EXT. SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT – DAY

TITLE: JUNE 28, 2037. 10: 55 AM PDT.

We see a stunned David marveling at the sparkling and crystal air which occupies SFO’s firmament. He can’t believe his eyes and nostrils. Up above is sunlight that doesn’t emit heat. He wonders what magic the Administration he left behind has done since within the few weeks he has been away. Scoops out his iPhone 7 from the breast pocket of his white D&G suit. No signal. Paranoid. He throws it back in.

DAVID

(angrily)

Mentmorth should be waiting for

me. I ain’t accepting any

apologies this time. He’s fond of

this. Being a wet blanket.

(beat)

We agreed he isn’t going to be on

any movie set this Pride.

–David’s anger metamorphoses into fury as he drags his luggage.

–TILT UP, a gynoid, QWERTY, looks like a high-tech female mannequin…and donned in an American Flag Jumpsuit, walks up to him.

QWERTY

Hello, David Oyewole. I’m Qwerty.

A commissary of the United States

Intelligence Agency.

–David is taken aback at the voice which resembles that of a cybernetic organism.

DAVID

So, you’re part of Donnie’s

America?

QWERTY

Passport please.

A furious David reluctantly tenders his Passport.

QWERTY (CONT’D)

Expired. You–

DAVID

–Who’s this mannequin dre–

QWERTY

–David Oyewole. This is 2037.

You’re not–

DAVID

Mannequin wannabe or AI cloaked in

a mannequin, leave me be!

— QWERTY shoves her ID in David’s face.

QWERTY

U.S.I.A. You’re under arrest.

–Cable ties swing down and clamp David’s hands and legs. He can’t move. It’s like he’s stuck to earth. So are the other passengers.

–ALARMS SOUND. The entire ‘SFO’ goes into ‘LOCKDOWN’ as U.S.I.A Agents swarm David.

–David is confounded. Feels like he’s in a dream. As he’s pulled away, his expression tells us he has never cogitated a day as this.

–NIGERIAN AIRWAYS, or NA, FLIGHT #08 survivors have just been found.

INT. SAN FRANCISCO U.S.I.A COMMAND POST – DAY

A winded android, BROBOT (another high tech male mannequin) projects into an empty office space where PATTERSON WEAVER (50), ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF INTELLIGENCE, U.S.I.A gnaws blue cubes that taste and smell like grilled fish.

–Weaver can read Brobot’s mind and vice versa. He eventually can’t hold this one…

WEAVER

(flabbergasted)

How on earth is that possible?

INT. SECURITY NEST/U.S.I.A – SAME

Androids and gynoids stand before glowing control panels. The walls have become screens which depict various angles of David chained to THE AIR. Weaver is flummoxed.

DAVID

(shouts)

This is unfair. I’m supposed to

meet my husband Mentmorth. We’re

expecting our son tomorrow. I want

to speak with my attorney.

(beat)

Is this what America has turned to

in just seven days. What happened

to Pride month?

–Weaver is stunned as he watches David like a goldfish in a jar.

WEAVER

Christ! It really is he.

QWERTY

Came in with a briefcase full of

antiques. An outdated Apple device.

Dollar bills. Even Tenofovir DF.

WEAVER

Perhaps, he’s not aware that

cancer, HIV and Hepatitis were

destroyed fifteen years ago.

BROBOT

Many photographs of he and POTUS

are on the antique device.

QWERTY

He and POTUS?

BROBOT

Of course yes.

Weaver looks at Qwerty and Brobot. Remembers they are partly human. Looks away and fixes his gaze on David.

–An android, BOLT, winds in…

BOLT

The survivor is still poz. However,

his viral load was suppressed before

the Boeing 777 disappeared.

WEAVER

Alert CDC. Tell them we’ve got a

survivor who needs the AIDS

antidote.

–Qwerty breathes into a WATCH on her left wrist.

–David seems strong from inside his cell…

DAVID

I need to take my meds. I attained

viral suppression six months ago.

God help you if there’s a rebound.

I’ll sue and take every dollar

bill you’ve ever worked for.

INT.SECURITY NEST/U.S.I.A – MINUTES LATER

David watches androids escort a gynoid, OFOROID, donned in a lab coat into his cell. Oforoid loads a small capsule, the size of a grain of dust, into a digital syringe. Injects the capsule into David’s right arm.

OFOROID

(to David)

In thirty seconds, you will become

HIV negative.

— David drifts into unconsciousness.

FADE OUT

FADE IN:

INT. A CONFERENCE ROOM SOMEWHERE – DAY

TITLE: MONDAY, JANUARY 29, 2037. 7:00 AM PDT

–The GOLDEN GATE CITY SKYLINE is clean and clear outside the window, the charm of the GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE in the faraway distance.

–PULL BACK and PAN ACROSS a nondescript office conference room

–Weaver sitting before DIRECTOR OF THE U.S.I.A. CHELSEA BILL (45). She looks terrible because she is honest.

WEAVER

We can’t give POTUS a distraction.

We need him to focus on fulfilling

his electoral promises.

CHELSEA

(taken aback)

And deprive him of the truth?

(beat)

I refuse to believe you’d do this

in 2037.

WEAVER

We–

CHELSEA

–This is the United States

Intelligence Agency. Need I remind

you.

(beat)

FBI. CIA. NSA and the Police

and all other agencies gone.

Merged into ‘this’. If you

really don’t want–

WEAVER

–I can’t!

DOOR OPENS. A SWARM OF ANDROIDS cuff Weaver and take him away.

WEAVER (V.O.)

I was protecting my country.

DOOR LOCKS.

INT. SECURITY NEST/U.S.I.A – AN HOUR LATER

Androids and gynoids escort Chelsea into David’s cell. She breathes into a watch on her right arm.

A GYNOID VOICE

Good morning Director Chelsea.

This is the White House. Who do

you want to connect with?

CHELSEA

Mr. President.

A GYNOID VOICE

The President is offline. He’s

with his husband. Will revert to

you as soon as we get a signal.

CHELSEA

Thank you.

–A paranoid David looks at Chelsea with derision.

DAVID

What the hell is going on?

CHELSEA

Fear not, David. I feel your plight.

I know how it feels to have twenty

years taken from your life. We can’t

explain. Your flight’s been missing

for twenty years now.

–David thinks she is foolish. He wishes his husband will come and rescue him ASAP. He attempts to appease the woman.

DAVID

My husband and I are expecting a

baby boy today. Please, let me go.

I have committed no crime.

CHELSEA

Of course, you aren’t a criminal.

I’m on your side.

–David tries to believe.

CHELSEA

DAVID

Is Donnie still President?

Of course not. He’s vacationing in

a zero-grav. Zero-grav is the new

fantasy spending.

–David has so many questions…

DAVID

Ok. Let’s assume I buy your story.

Who is POTUS?

–Chelsea breathes into her wrist watch, and the four corners of the cell’s glass walls come alive with a video. David is stunned beyond measure as we hear a VOICE. Inspiring. Touching. With AUTHORITY:

PAUL AMBODE-WILLER (V.O.)

It’s hard to believe that my

husband is the Democratic Party’s

Presidential Candidate. But it will

be a sweet and graceful thing to

have him serve America.

–APPLAUSE. SHOUTS. WHISTLES.

PAUL AMBODE-WILLER (V.O.)

Tonight, I come here as a man

who is blessed with a brother who

is my mentor, my protector and my

life-long friend.

–APPLAUSE.

PAUL AMBODE-WILLER (V.O.)

I come here tonight as a husband

who loves my husband and believe he

won’t just be an extraordinary

president but the man that America

and the world need for such a time

as this…

INSERT. ON THE GLASS WALLS

TITLE: PAUL AMBODE-WILLER 2036 DNC SPEECH

PAUL AMBODE-WILLER (ON THE GLASS)

This is such a fundamental moment

for our nation. And I know that

Mentmorth is equipped for this.

(beat)

I remember twenty years ago. That

fateful Friday of June 30 when

Mentmorth lost his husband in the

NA Flight 08. I had also lost my

two sisters to Boko Haram

insurgency in Nigeria. But

Mentmorth offered solace. Despite

his pain and loss.

(beat)

That is the kind of man we need in

the White House.

CROWD

(chat)

Go Mentmorth. Go Mentmorth.

PAUL AMBODE-WILLER (ON THE GLASS)

I’m aware of the burning question

in the minds of every American.

There is this cry that machines –

Automation and Artificial

Intelligence – are creating a

large scale job loss. And I–

BACK TO SCENE

–David slaps his face. He thinks this is a dream. It’s not.

–Chelsea, breathes into the watch again. It’s like she is tuning TV channels.

INSERT. ON THE GLASS WALLS

TITLE: UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: GOOGLE NOW ANNOUNCES MENTMORTH WILLER AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT-ELECT.

–A bustling crowd jumps for joy as Mentmorth Willer levers into the podium.

MENTMORTH WILLER (ON THE GLASS)

Thank you. Break a leg, if you

want. The victory is ours, for

every American.

(beat)

Once more, I want to assure you that

digital technology, Automation and

AI in particular, has not come to

eliminate employment. Instead, it

has come to spawn global competition

and prosperity. And what I will

ensure in my first 30 days in office

is that every American will start

signing up for the Universal Basic

Income.

–APPLAUSE.

BACK TO SCENE.

–Chelsea breathes into the watch again. Walls go blank, then quartz and alluring.

–David sheds tears and sobs…

DAVID

This is a dream.

–Androids and gynoids come in and take David away.

BLACK.

INT. WHITE HOUSE – LINCOLN BEDROOM – DAY

David is brought in as PRESIDENT MENTMORTH WILLER (58). White. Having a daddy-body. Runs to hug David. Paul is green with jealousy.

DAVID

Daddy husband! What’s going on?

PRESIDENT MENTMORTH WILLER

Our son’s birthday is today. Even I, sometimes, think, this is a dream.

–Meet DAVIS OYEWOLE-WILLER, (20). Handsome. A hybrid of David and Mentmorth. From behind shouts “Dad” as he runs to hug his long lost father he has never met, since birth.

DAVIS (TO DAVID)

I’ve read your works. In your

time, you were one of Amazon’s

best-selling authors. I read Time

Pill over and over. I brag about

it on social media.

DAVID

You’ve read Time Pill?

DAVIS

Yes dad. I even have it on my

Kindle reader.

–Davis slid out a white handkerchief from his breast pocket and breathes on it.

AMAZON ALEXA

Welcome Davis Oyewole-Willer. What

book do you want to read?

DAVIS (INTO HANDKERCHIEF)

Time Pill by David Oyewole.

AMAZON ALEXA

You will be reading this book for

the three hundred and seventh

time. Thank you for saving trees

by choosing to read on Kindle.

Nature doesn’t need us. We need

nature. Happy reading.

–Davis passes the opened white handkerchief to David.

–David can’t wrap his head around this. He needs help. He thinks he does. He thinks this is a dream.

–Davis retreats to his room. Records a poem which he titles “THIS IS A DREAM” on his smart watch.

–Returns to David who wonders how much longer this dream will take. BUT NO, he is stuck here.

DAVIS

Dad, please listen to this poem.

–He breathes on his watch, and…

DAVIS (V. O)

To you I’m grateful/ They said in

you no full/ Me to them is folly/

I jettison the fiction jolly

(beat)

They: you will come to inactivity/

For the select to see the city/

Built in the far air/ Just to see

the beardie’s hair

(beat)

Yes, my mansions are here/ No,

their mansions are there/ Yes, I

hate the illusion/ No, they love

the delusion

(beat)

You’re all there is/ I’m here for

your kiss/ I weep for their feel/

They will take to their heel

(beat)

I’d waited for so long/ Only with a

positive song/ Now, I see the silver

beam/ Maybe: this is a dream

Tears stream down David’s face as he hugs Davis. But Davis thinks of a future with his other father. He knows David will be rehabilitated and integrated rapidly into the new America because his other father is POTUS. David needs more than four years to blend into 2037. And Davis’s fear is that by 2040, the Electoral College will be Artificial Intelligence, as President Mentmorth has proposed. He hopes his father–the President–will find favor with androids and gynoids.

–Mentmorth and Paul watch through the glass. Mentmorth hugs Paul. Maybe this is a dream. They think.

END

***

Success Akpojotor was born in Benin City, Nigeria, and writes poetry, prose, and theatre. His works have appeared or are forthcoming in Nigerian Observer, Poets Reading the News, Tuck Magazine, Wax Poetry and Art, and Mounting the Moon anthology, among others. He holds a honors degree in History from the University of Benin.

