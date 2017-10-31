Poetry: Erika Luckert’s “Sonnet in case of disaster”

Put as many books as possible

between you and the blast

put as many bricks as

possible as many walls as

books between you and

the blast will be big enough

to breach as many bricks

as this building has, its walls

lined with books and those books

lined with line after line will you

read after all what to do

after all of this—bricks stacked

with books and walls—falls

to the ground.

***

Erika Luckert is a writer from Edmonton, Canada, and a winner of the 2017 92Y/Boston Review Discovery Prize. She holds an MFA in Poetry from Columbia University, and was nominated for the Canadian National Magazine Award in Poetry. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Denver Quarterly, The Indiana Review, CALYX, Room Magazine, Measure, Atticus Review, The Boston Review, and others. Erika lives in New York City, where she teaches creative and critical writing: erikaluckert.com.

