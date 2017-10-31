Poetry: Erika Luckert’s “Sonnet in case of disaster”

Heavy Feather

Put as many books as possible
between you and the blast
put as many bricks as
possible as many walls as
books between you and
the blast will be big enough
to breach as many bricks
as this building has, its walls
lined with books and those books
lined with line after line will you
read after all what to do
after all of this—bricks stacked
with books and walls—falls
to the ground.

 

 

***

Erika Luckert is a writer from Edmonton, Canada, and a winner of the 2017 92Y/Boston Review Discovery Prize. She holds an MFA in Poetry from Columbia University, and was nominated for the Canadian National Magazine Award in Poetry. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Denver Quarterly, The Indiana Review, CALYX, Room Magazine, Measure, Atticus Review, The Boston Review, and others. Erika lives in New York City, where she teaches creative and critical writing: erikaluckert.com.

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issuesubmit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s