Poetry: Erika Luckert’s “Sonnet in case of disaster”

Put as many books as possible
between you and the blast
put as many bricks as
possible as many walls as
books between you and
the blast will be big enough
to breach as many bricks
as this building has, its walls
lined with books and those books
lined with line after line will you
read after all what to do
after all of this—bricks stacked
with books and walls—falls
to the ground.
***
Erika Luckert is a writer from Edmonton, Canada, and a winner of the 2017 92Y/Boston Review Discovery Prize. She holds an MFA in Poetry from Columbia University, and was nominated for the Canadian National Magazine Award in Poetry. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Denver Quarterly, The Indiana Review, CALYX, Room Magazine, Measure, Atticus Review, The Boston Review, and others. Erika lives in New York City, where she teaches creative and critical writing: erikaluckert.com.
