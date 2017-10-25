“Deus Le Colt,” a poem by Nancy Hightower

After the lone wolf Judas

has killed himself,

believing he disrupted

the status quo

here’s how the script will play out

here’s how the words will leave your mouth:

White men in the West: We need guns to hunt for food

White men in the East: We need guns to protect our families

Women and children trace

the pattern of bulletholes on their bodies.

This is the script

Pastors: Our thoughts and prayers are with you

Evangelicals: We wrestle not with flesh and blood

Tell me, which finger pulled the trigger?

which one did Thomas thrust

into the wound of Christ?

White people

Look at black on black crime in Chicago.

We need assault rifles and riot gear.

Oh, daughter of Babylon,

repent before we shoot

your children in the back as they run away.

The National Rifle Association:

Let justice roll down like the waters.

Meanwhile my father holes up in his Texas compound

because the end is coming,

because Christ is returning,

because something is slouching its way

through America

just as the hurricanes foretold

and the earthquakes proclaimed.

His arsenal is polished daily

in the hope of Armageddon.

***

Nancy Hightower has been published in Vol. 1 Brooklyn, Entropy, Sundog Lit, Word Riot, storySouth, and Gargoyle, and HuffPost. From 2014-2016, she reviewed science fiction and fantasy for The Washington Post. She is the author of The Acolyte (poetry, Port Yonder Press, 2015), and is currently working on a book about digital storytelling with Paul D. Miller for Duke University Press, as well as a memoir about growing up in the evangelical South.

