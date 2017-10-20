“x is God,” a poem by Success Akpojotor

Heavy Feather

L = R
L + x = R + x
L – x = R – x
L(x) = R(x), x not abhorrence
L/x = R/x, x not loathing

the equation is in turmoil
tossed to the floor like a
drunk, reeling to and fro.

but the golden rule of equation
commands: do unto the left side
what you do unto the right side
and you do it until all you have
side by side is x. What is x? x
is osculation, buss. x is God.
God is love. x is love. x is all.

What is (L) left? Face north, 0o
L is 270o: a whole new view, but
it’s not wide of the mark, not
amiss, not dark. x is in L. x is
the promise of equation. Find x.

What is (R) Right? Face north, 0o
R is perpendicular—the angle 90.
It doesn’t connote dead-on: it’s
just another view. x is in R too.
What is good for R is fine for L.
x is the equivalence, the balance.

but the equation is in turmoil
tossed to the floor like a
drinkard, reeling to and fro.
Can we find x?

 

 

***

Success Akpojotor’s verses have been featured in Nigerian ObserverTuck MagazinePoets Reading The NewsWax Poetry and Art, among others. Born and raised in Benin City, Nigeria, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Benin.

