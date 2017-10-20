“x is God,” a poem by Success Akpojotor

L = R

L + x = R + x

L – x = R – x

L(x) = R(x), x not abhorrence

L/x = R/x, x not loathing

the equation is in turmoil

tossed to the floor like a

drunk, reeling to and fro.

but the golden rule of equation

commands: do unto the left side

what you do unto the right side

and you do it until all you have

side by side is x. What is x? x

is osculation, buss. x is God.

God is love. x is love. x is all.

What is (L) left? Face north, 0o –

L is 270o: a whole new view, but

it’s not wide of the mark, not

amiss, not dark. x is in L. x is

the promise of equation. Find x.

What is (R) Right? Face north, 0o –

R is perpendicular—the angle 90.

It doesn’t connote dead-on: it’s

just another view. x is in R too.

What is good for R is fine for L.

x is the equivalence, the balance.

but the equation is in turmoil

tossed to the floor like a

drinkard, reeling to and fro.

Can we find x?

***

Success Akpojotor’s verses have been featured in Nigerian Observer, Tuck Magazine, Poets Reading The News, Wax Poetry and Art, among others. Born and raised in Benin City, Nigeria, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Benin.

