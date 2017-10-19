“slice,” a poem by Savannah Slone

Now is the time to

grab your eggshell paint

Pray that you won’t get it in your eyes

when you stroke it across your

face. Your face that has seen

Your face that ought not be seen

If it gets in your eyes, you

might miss the removal of a hijab

Two men kissing in shame

White pointed hats

White emergency room ceilings

after a back alley abortion

Towers that gleam

and scheme

the American dream.

Pray, but only to our country’s

leader: our one and only Lord,

Jesus Christ

Slice your native tongue off

and stuff it into the leg of your suit

or stitch your mouth shut with a needle and thread

Know that this was an excellent business decision

or you could always

revolt

against the United States

of Hate

and Privilege.

***

Savannah Slone is a queer writer who recently earned her B.A. in English: Professional and Creative Writing from Central Washington University and will soon begin her M.F.A. in Writing at Lindenwood University. Her poetry has appeared in Manastash Literary Arts Magazine and Creative Colloquy. Savannah lives in Skykomish, Washington, where she works a handful of part-time jobs and cares for her toddler with autism. She enjoys reading, writing, knitting, and hiking. You can keep up with her writing portfolio at savannahslonewriter.com.

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements