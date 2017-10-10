Four Poems by Hazem Fahmy

Summer Soundtrack: For Death, Despite

Summer begins

and with it the parade

of bodies the earth demands. I drown

out death with Imam and Miles Davis.

There,

the trumpet blared,

all noise and glory—

melancholic confetti.

Here, I sit

swinging my legs like a hammer

in and out of the wall

violently.

Look,

the camera encroaches:

close-up on the dead Arab.

very well-framed magic

hold out to the world.

Sweet sleep,

now gone.

Dear death,

moaned,

escaped.

Alive,

for what?

Clubbing with Hamed Sinno

Across the dance floor,

he looks at me with onyx eyes

smiling a sunset into the room,

hushing the beat to stillness.

For once, this is not a silence

that scares me. There is no death

here, though there be eulogy

for the body I left behind. Here,

my skin quickly forgets

the unfathomable.

I hold his hand,

and we sway,

our breaths as rhythmic

as the music, careless

as summer wind.

A symphony of skin: his touch

is deafening,

In this club, violins

wail with excitement.

I hum their moan as he

takes me by the waist, tells me

not to be afraid

of the red neon, flailing

all around us.

Summer Soundtrack: For Life, In Spite

On the Lower East Side,

Imam croons to me.

I tweedle in tiny spaces.

Bright lights blazing.

My body sways,

doesn’t shut.

And what a prayer this is,

to bathe in joyous sweat

on a shaking floor.

How can there be more life than here,

in this moment,

in this movement,

unabashed,

unafraid.

In Which I Find God in Midtown Manhattan

Thousands of miles

from the homeland(s), hundreds

of us gather on a street

shut down with joy. A man wears

a Moroccan flag like a cape, sings

of promised lands and peoples,

and a crowd erupts in the moment.

He croons to us

and we cry back:

fly us away to the ummah.

Let these deafening roars defy death.

Louder than bombs,

we cry out

to a stage adorned with red,

black and green.

What a sight it is,

to see a flag wrapped around a breathing body,

for a change.

To smell smoke,

from shisha, sweat

from dancing in the daylight.

Scream:

we are here,

habiby.

Tomorrow can’t tame this love.

***

Hazem Fahmy is a poet and critic from Cairo. He is an Honors graduate of Wesleyan University’s College of Letters where he studied literature, philosophy, history and film. His poetry has appeared, or is forthcoming in Apogee, HEArt, Mizna, and The Offing. His performances have been featured on Button Poetry and Write About Now. He is a poetry editor for Voicemail Poems and a contributing writer to Film Inquiry. In his spare time, Hazem writes about the Middle East and tries to come up with creative ways to mock Classicism. He makes videos occasionally.

