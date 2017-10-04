Two Poems by Kai Coggin

Still (in two parts)

I.

I find myself lately using

the word

still

like

there are still flowers,

there are still trees,

there is still laughter,

there is still the silent moon

that watches our dark movements

there are still moments of wonder

that can take your breath and turn it magic

a lake freezing

the sounds it echoes from beneath the changing surface,

how nature is a constant source of abundance

despite how human our sorrow

still

still

still

as though something has been robbed

as though something is missing

that we can’t get back

desperately clutching for

what we let slip away,

a piece of humanity

a

peace

a

peace

peace.

II.

Stillness—

this is not the time to stand still,

this is not the time to be still,

to meditate,

to wait

to wish

to withdraw

this is the moment that we define ourselves

from the sketches we made on cave walls,

how have we grown?

eons under our feet

and still we cannot separate ourselves from

what breaks us apart?

what does evolution taste like

if not the shape of speaking out on our tongues

against the unholy wills of greedy men,

the mouth of protest against a demagogue,

the resistance and pushing back at every turn,

this is no time for stillness

this is no time for stillness

for what is still stays the same

and we cannot afford

this dark turn away from the sun

we cannot be still

in the face of a trigger happy nuclear thumb

we cannot be still

when the rights of women are reverted back into submission

we cannot be still

when the billionaires grow fat off the sweat of the starving poor

we cannot be still

when freedoms of the press are compromised and truth is a second class citizen

we cannot be still

when every movement he makes is a direct threat

to the decency that makes up our fibers as evolved human beings

they casted their votes on cave walls

but we stand in the face of the sun, we stand in our own light.

Without real leadership, the people will lead.

We are the people. We are still here.

100 days

it’s been 100 days

since america died

since the election that

marked the erection of greed

standing tall like a tent of shame

over our country’s promise of hope

did you even vote?

100 days

since lady liberty

split her head wide open

crashing through what she thought

was a glass ceiling

really just concrete and barbed wire

blotting out hope and sky

she marked herself do not resuscitate

don’t try to save her this time

no not again

no next of kin

except all women

in case of emergency

break glass

yourself

100 days

since an orange devil

and his team of angry men

raised their flags of hate legislation

and walls came out of the ground

suddenly we are a prison of americans

the systems we believe in all crumbled

while our thumbs tweet #resistance

but our hands are tied.

100 days

and how many ways

has he made us march backward into history

law and order first because black lives don’t matter

deporting our brown brothers and sisters

while their families shatter

raiding the dreams of dreamers because

only the cream of white supremacy rises to his twisted song

this is america land of the wrong

100 days

But how many years has he taken off mother earth’s lifespan

how many pipelines has he used as phallus to rape

her siphoned the blood of our planet into his deep gold pockets

the sky coughs

the oceans cry invisible warm tears into themselves

the rivers all rush toward each other to pray

100 days

how many icebergs are melting

while he denies that they are melting

says they are all his good friends

doing a fantastic job

they are bigly white cold and not sad!

icebergs have never done better before ever

they are great

he made them great again

a polar bear drowns

100 days

how many scandals

how many spies

how many pussies grabbed

how many lies

how many executive orders with maniacal pen

how many bombs closer are we to humanity’s end

100 days

the longest days of our lives

but I know more important numbers

550

there are 550 days until the next election

where one by one

we will dismantle the red line of corruption

from every seat of power

from clerks to the circle jerks in the house and senate

and he will feel us coming for him

66 million

66 million held the popular vote for progress

we are at least 66 million strong

and after 100 days

our numbers are growing with resistance songs

∞

infinity because this is all part of some grand design

this is the final show of good vs evil

this is the friction

that creates the fire inside us

to fight for what we believe in

this is exposing

all of the darkness

before we

raise our vibrations

to become a planet of Light

550

66 million

INFINITY

focus on those numbers

***

Kai Coggin is a former Houston Teacher of the Year turned poet and author living in the valley of a small mountain in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas. She received her B.A. in English, Poetry, and Creative Writing from Texas A&M University. Her work has been published or is forthcoming in Sinister Wisdom, Assaracus, Calamus Journal, Lavender Review, Anti-Heroin Chic, Luna Luna, Blue Heron Review, Yellow Chair Review, and elsewhere. She is the author of two full-length collections, PERISCOPE HEART (Swimming with Elephants, 2014) and WINGSPAN (Golden Dragonfly Press, 2016), as well as a spoken word album called SILHOUETTE (2017). Her poetry has been nominated twice for the Pushcart Prize, as well as Bettering American Poetry 2015, and Best of the Net 2016. More: kaicoggin.com.

