“Daughter’s Lament,” a poem by Candice Kelsey

“The ways in which I am my mother’s daughter are infinite.”

~ Roxane Gay

I’m just a blue print

spread across the drafting table

like warm butter

only I do not melt under

your heavy stone palms pressing

my corners.

Your red pencil a sun dial

ready to cast shadows on my body

this body which is paper

to you, mere plans offered

and nothing more.

Not daughter but design made–

A shade

between Turnbell and Prussian

blue dayflower petals

tiny cradles:

these lines are my mask

careful measurements

my song.

Negatives

of the original, ultraviolet light

my mother and father.

I am not easily altered

the scales unreliable.

My skin at times

brittle

ink soaked once

the excess has washed away.

I see what you want to erect.

That wrought iron vane appearing

through the bay window

plate glass

some terrible steel sash.

The brick corbels are set

on the right side

to hide wooden lintels

breathing

the tower cornice.

But you must suit your lot

improve the aesthetics.

Birth lean symmetry

reduce this thigh and that

lengthen then pull to

add more here.

Elbow the workers

to look my way my sashay

of hips

you taught me to offer

hips

that met the morning with a bruise

Unlike my attackers

please roll me up gently

swaddled by some thick rubber band

cylinder coffin click

when your pencil is dull

your corrections complete.

When you realize

this monument to you will never be built

stand in the mirror

unroll your face

find a favorite lipstick

and slash.

***

Candice Kelsey’s poems have appeared in such journals as Poet Lore, The Cortland Review, Hobart, and Wilderness House—and her work has been incorporated into multiple 3-D art installations. She has been accepted into the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the Virginia Quarterly Review‘s Writer’s Conference. A high-school English teacher of nineteen years’ standing, she lives in Los Angeles and serves as a fiction reader for The New England Review. Candice also serves as a writing instructor at her alma mater, Loyola Marymount University.

