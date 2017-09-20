Five Poems by Michael Augustine Jefferson

Ode to Robert Jordan, for Whom the Bell Tolls

And I went into the wooded area below East and by the creek and there I cried about an hour smoking Newports against a tree with my knees there at the chin and my feet angled awkwardly ugly as it all feels when drained down the sink of epiphanies or meteors which purge the house clean as Hellish Rapture.

There is brimstone in Our belly, now. You can smell it when We breathe, where the eagle and the liver become the same thing, here it’s lively. Here it’s loud and very vibrant and consistent with the howls of someone’s screams as they scream in utter agony yet you know just what they mean that they are dying so

lethargically. It’s impractical dissuading someone so committed on achieving said things. It’s always back there, I imagine. Stalking like some grizzly that you stirred from winter sleep pawing viciously, maliciously mashing its teeth sounding softer than your heart beating loudly on the pine cones of the forest at the bottom of your feet, before the mauling.

Ode To Philip Larkin, or

Ode to the waitress with the eyes that throw

stones when I order drinks at the diner before the clock ticks

noon, go and shove

it, go and bring me my

cold

liquor so that I can be full

cause I’ve been waning for a while now and

I’m so hungry for a drink and window

landscapes of a backed up Whalley Ave with

cars and cars with people with direction

and ambition and I’ve had a theory

for a while now, that I’m driving in

some car unnoticed by me, looking forward

to arrivals, I don’t know if I look forward

to most things, I tell my father as he asked

how it felt to be apart of his fraternity and

he sighed and said I guess

so and I can tell when he’s attempting to

reach out to me and

I can’t help but be defensive

and so, like him, I unwind to cold

drinks and the sound of any

artist that can

personify the feeling of a flag on the moon with no

wind to move me. It’s always

quiet in my house now, I

tell Amelia, outside in the light

of it, only mom attempts to

talk to her husband and their aftermath

kids. Amelia calls her

normal and I turn to her glaringly as if

to shout what does she

know of normalcy? I’ve been feeling like a long

line in line for a viewing at some

funeral of someone I can’t bear to

see and all my cousins kissed

our grandmother in her casket and I

remember tugging “no” to the hemming

of my father’s coat sleeve.

Cheating at Solitaire

Like a pilot with no sunlined

horizon as the plane begins to turn

I will turn to tell you I am balanced

Though quite clearly in the midst

Of a graveyard roll, all my friends are

dying steadily. My family is my

family as much as any ghost, and I’m a shitty

medium and I’m as I always been

with suicide, in the dark, all talk.

My father says he cannot die

Until Malcolm and I get grit get

over bulldozed cinderblocks

We watch mom stack in desperation

for a glimpse of our home.

I am tired of the lot of them. I am

tired of the synonym I serve

To that Janis Ian song. you know, people

like me don’t seem to get any better

at bettering ourselves or anyone we hold

above our own investments in any sort self

worth. I am positive I am

drowning in romanticized

seas of irreversibles as though this

Is how it’s ought to be, with

wings of wax and auld

lang synes before some fisherman

discovers me, rotting

in their net.

Transparency and Technicolor and the Lack Of Any Heat

I can see my cousin and their wife holographic

in my sitting room where everything is prime and

Well connected, shipped by Amazon, branded

Amazon. Alexa is a Smart House in-tune with

all her drones that fly my groceries in, un-bagging

them even, for a reasonably priced fee. They are

talking, his wife is rocking their baby back

to sleep. It cries as if to greet me. The hologram

is dangerous. It prints life so vividly that you

almost think to touch it, almost ask to hold

the baby in your arms as if it were the real

thing. By now I am a lawyer, or a teacher

or something else I probably don’t want to

be and I haven’t bothered starting families

or rather, can’t get bothered starting families

where dating is projected from the safety of a

living room for two to “meet and greet” there’s

nothing but transparency and technicolor

and the lack of any heat. Alexa is m

lover now, sex is a cash crop cultivated

in gardens of cybernetic industries.

This is the age of living fantasies. This is the

age of all things Bradbury.

There Will Be No More Talk of Rivers

I come from a continent, carved like a question

mark, in the center of the world. Like the

Israelites, I’ve seen deserts and the importance

of a home but also how it can fall with

bodies in it, roof tiles cluttering rooms and

foyer halls with only the dog lounging

like it’s normal. In my desert there are bill-

boards, and televisions, commodities all

sold to locus eaters in a book too

long, the plot itself, a circle. The plot not

ours to write but is our right via trial and carnage

and castration, lynching, slugs. We

sing of rivers, volumes of them

catalogued in canals of warm

blood, hand-me-downed by indifference

or disinterest or the genuine wish that some

good might grow. Too often it is the former

and so the language of the lyric become

an attic dust song. We seek everything

now nameless due to receipts

centuries old. In this desert, there

is lunacy. Tribes toting steel, with a hatred so

internalized it can only egress from the

stomach of a gun as wordless vomit, as if to say

there will be no more talk of rivers, as if to

bring forth a running river red, just as

Moses’ stick had done, to shock the Pharaoh.

***

Michael Augustine Jefferson is a Pushcart nominated poet with a love for A Song Of Ice & Fire, A Goofy Movie, polar bears, and orca whales. Michael is quite adamant in the belief that The Lion King wasn’t that good and wishes his cousin would just put him on with one of her hot friends.

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements