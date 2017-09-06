Poetry: “A Non-Apology” by Katie Chicquette Adams

—​for Sarah, “The Lion,” interpreter for American forces in Iraq

Look, I’m really sorry

there are terrifying people

in your hometown who

want to kill you because

you helped me, that’s some

rotten luck, for sure, but

I gotta look out for me now.

Me and ​mine​, y’know?

You’re taking this personally—

it’s not about ​you​—

it’s about ​other ​legitimately

wicked people who might

come here and might succeed

in doing something that no

one from your hometown

or the other six rough neighborhoods

has successfully done in 15 years—

and that’s a big deal. I don’t want

to be afraid of that possibility,

y’know? Of innocent people

being killed simply for being

associated with America. That’s

probably not easy for you to

understand—

Righ—

No—

I mean, yeah—

hey, couldja stop interrupting me?

That’s kind of rude. When you get

all upset it’s really hard for me to

have this conversation with you.

Yes, I ​see​ your [sigh] point. Yes.

But here in my country, we just have to be ​safe​.

People have to wait in line, get checked.

[eyebrows] ​eight​ years? [sucks teeth] Well,

y’know, you really

shouldn’t complain—I heard on

the radio about this Somali

dude in the camp in Kenya who’s

been waiting twice that long.

So. You have to admit, you

have it better than him. No, I know,

you said—but … we don’t ​know​ they’ll

kill you, I mean do you ​know​ for a fact?

Because if you don’t know for a fact, I mean

maybe you’ll be okay. Maybe you’re worrying for

nothing, scaring yourself with a “could be.”

It’s like, we all just have to make the

best of it, y’know? I mean,

anything can happen anywhere—

I could be shot in a

theater or nightclub or school or church—

it’s not just you, it’s everybody. I have fears, too.

That’s why we have to be so careful with the

possible threats from your neck o’ the woods—

we have enough trouble here with our own,

y’know, nutjobs [mirthless chuckle]!

So.

Look …

I’m sorry

but

***

Katie Chicquette Adams is an educator and writer in Appleton, Wisconsin. She is a live storyteller with Storycatchers, Inc.; she has appeared or is forthcoming in River + Bay, Mothers Always Write, the regional radio segment “Soul of the Cities,” and on the blog, Storycatchers. She teaches at-risk young adults in the areas of language arts and history at a public alternative high school, with hopes they will remake their own stories. She can be reached at k.chicquette.adams@gmail.com.

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements