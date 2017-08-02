Three Poems by Jess Smith

COMPLCT

Long taught silence, long

known loud. I’ve read we’re ripe

for revolution. What’s it like

(this is what it’s like) to watch

the world navel-split, umbilical

and sticky with citrus?

We shake hands, each

as viscous as the next, each chin

dribbled with what we swear

we haven’t eaten, or

were not finger-fed. Lipstick

on her nipples, sovereignty stuffing

his great gut into a sack

of navy slacks, the matching

jacket special-cut

for the morning reckoning, each inhale

mucus-blocked, the guttural

drum of swollen throats, we all have the same

stuck, the same cough, the same glob

we can’t hock out. All the best words

are thick with consonants: length, grackle, tsktsk.

When we remove the vowels (the sounds

of breathing), do you see

complicate or complicit? The louder

the caw, the redder

the claw marks

unfastening our eyelids.

Phonology

My teacher says think

about the tongue in your mouth,

what it has to do to make

that sound. He shows me

the muscular loathing needed

to say prostitute, so close

to the unsympathetic click

of intimate.

I remember, then,

what your tongue thought it had

to do, how it probed my own

like a soldier on patrol, muscling

mine against my teeth as if

it were you who belonged there.

It was not a question

of surrender.

Think now

how the tongue makes a shallow

receiving bowl whenever we say

power, how chastened it is by the end

of violence and silence, lying still

on the floor of the mouth to let

the last syllable slip out on its own,

the true sound for these words

taking shape elsewhere in the body.

Promises

for Chen

I promised myself I would stop crying

in public and also in private until I met you

and thought that for sure we would start sharing

our true feelings about mornings, and families,

and about the dusty flat landscape we cross

to find each other at the coffee shop

where I jitter through a third double brew

and you have just woken a little too late after

a long night of changing if to when in a poem

about your mother and happiness. Yes, I cry

on Tuesdays when I have to find you

in the hallways of our Hollywood backdrop

of an office building, where I have to lower

my voice to tell you that a man just asked me

if I really thought it was okay to wear a skirt

that short, and you say oh my god and let your hand

fly to your forehead in a gesture I adore, a gesture

of defeat and debate. Of course it makes me cry

audibly when you have to sit in the chair

where my students usually sit and ask me

how it can be that people keep using poems

to double the locks on their doors, how

it can be that not all bodies have the same

amount of space in America, or how it can be

that we walk into classrooms daily

where tall students and quiet students and very loud students

have guns napping in their jackets and we have

to say please turn to page twenty-three for that hour

and twenty minutes, a time in which I do not

cry because I know you are near and trying also to

unleash a blizzard of peonies on the static, oxidized

plains of our currently uncertain lives, that before you

I saw the clouds corseting their torsos

into tornado but didn’t yet know which way

to run, or how fast I could be once I did.

***

Jess Smith’s work has appeared or is forthcoming in Juked, Waxwing, Winter Tangerine, cream city review, Sixth Finch, and other journals. She is currently a PhD student in English at Texas Tech University, where she co-founded and curates the LHUCA Literary Series.

