Three Poems by Robert Balun

Self (American Continuum)
I wake up:
and my leg hurts
my achilles specifically
and I wonder if the body is finally eating itself
I drink old water
and can never catch up
it just keeps pouring
I switch and ask if this is the coffee
promised to us by the management
during the labor dispute
outside I smoke a compulsion
and litter that piece of breath
give that part of myself back to the ground
look for your pieces
and find it’s been years since
I’d seen you and you still had on
that army shirt
so we sat and talked about our wars
everything was a salvo
and simultaneous:
how is my missing son
I had to incorporate you
and I said fine dad
make you a thought and a motion
where are the caterpillars I sent
so we could talk again
they were supposed to keep you vibrant
like light switches
safe through the winter
and wiring connected
steady shipments of new (would-be) butterflies
I had to make lessons on the minor
timed perfectly so they’d blossom through
visions and how to find them inside
the papered-up peace—
the daily muck
a perception
how to make this place
an elysium if you’d like
(I let my body slander its shape
my limbs are yours
and we are made whole in that way
perched above
a billboard reads us
elija menos sodio
I know it is warning my health
but I don’t know what elija means
and I just keep repeating
elija elija
elija until it means anything
until it means an elysium if you’d like
until it means where
the parenthetical ends
and the interiority begins
until it answers—
when do I stop inhabiting you / when do I burst into ancient particles
when does this end
Self (Stasis)
we eat the god particle
and every second is
accessible inside
the wild lung
the breath of any
drug to feel normal
I always knew I
wanted to be a
memory but
am just the sound of
you behind you
trying to get
closer to
the center of heat
I don’t want to impose
but I will see you in
one hundred years
after this american
century of scurry
for now I will be
washed out on the lawn—
the laundry on the line
hung like prayer flags
me covered in sun
Versions of Now (Scientific Paganism)
I am always in the ether
always in the voluminous
cloud
each day curating
this personal museum
someplace big to sort through
with no maps
the fields are breathing
you know that I am here for the taking
it’s such a lovely excuse
to be nothing but distance
find me and dose me
heavy
slow
hits of gravity
it’s easy to disappear
here
or there
I don’t remember
exactly
I remember:
you told me an incantation:
draw breath
cover us in noise
make it loud and worship
our lives forever
until we’ve had enough
until we fall through
our punctuated timeline
sprout flowers
bursting out
buried in ecstatic descent
and all your volume
falling into me
a memory of white noise
left to be filled with stories
each one flowering into sound
each one a version of self
asking to be
authentic
and with skin
I pour cuts in all my smoke—
an offering
sunk and spectral
all light and buried
like a piety
I sift through old coats
full of electrons
and technically
mostly empty space
I gather
all this sentiment
here
again
here your sediment
compressed and reconstructed
to matter
one particle at a time
a memorial
someone wanders by with wind on their cheeks and it is almost you
***
Robert Balun is an adjunct at The City College of New York, where he teaches creative writing and composition. His poems have appeared recently in Poor Claudia, Apogee, Cosmonauts Avenue, and others. His chapbook, Self (Ceremony), is available from Finishing Line Press. He received his MFA from CCNY, where he was a recipient of the Jerome Lowell DeJur Prize for Poetry and the Teacher-Writer Award.
