Three Poems by Robert Balun

Self (American Continuum)

I wake up:

and my leg hurts

my achilles specifically

and I wonder if the body is finally eating itself

I drink old water

and can never catch up

it just keeps pouring

I switch and ask if this is the coffee

promised to us by the management

during the labor dispute

outside I smoke a compulsion

and litter that piece of breath

give that part of myself back to the ground

look for your pieces

and find it’s been years since

I’d seen you and you still had on

that army shirt

so we sat and talked about our wars

everything was a salvo

and simultaneous:

how is my missing son

I had to incorporate you

and I said fine dad

make you a thought and a motion

where are the caterpillars I sent

so we could talk again

they were supposed to keep you vibrant

like light switches

safe through the winter

and wiring connected

steady shipments of new (would-be) butterflies

I had to make lessons on the minor

timed perfectly so they’d blossom through

visions and how to find them inside

the papered-up peace—

the daily muck

a perception

how to make this place

an elysium if you’d like

(I let my body slander its shape

my limbs are yours

and we are made whole in that way

perched above

a billboard reads us

elija menos sodio

I know it is warning my health

but I don’t know what elija means

and I just keep repeating

elija elija

elija until it means anything

until it means an elysium if you’d like

until it means where

the parenthetical ends

and the interiority begins

until it answers—

when do I stop inhabiting you / when do I burst into ancient particles

when does this end

Self (Stasis)

we eat the god particle

and every second is

accessible inside

the wild lung

the breath of any

drug to feel normal

I always knew I

wanted to be a

memory but

am just the sound of

you behind you

trying to get

closer to

the center of heat

I don’t want to impose

but I will see you in

one hundred years

after this american

century of scurry

for now I will be

washed out on the lawn—

the laundry on the line

hung like prayer flags

me covered in sun

Versions of Now (Scientific Paganism)

I am always in the ether

always in the voluminous

cloud

each day curating

this personal museum

someplace big to sort through

with no maps

the fields are breathing

you know that I am here for the taking

it’s such a lovely excuse

to be nothing but distance

find me and dose me

heavy

slow

hits of gravity

it’s easy to disappear

here

or there

I don’t remember

exactly

I remember:

you told me an incantation:

draw breath

cover us in noise

make it loud and worship

our lives forever

until we’ve had enough

until we fall through

our punctuated timeline

sprout flowers

bursting out

buried in ecstatic descent

and all your volume

falling into me

a memory of white noise

left to be filled with stories

each one flowering into sound

each one a version of self

asking to be

authentic

and with skin

I pour cuts in all my smoke—

an offering

sunk and spectral

all light and buried

like a piety

I sift through old coats

full of electrons

and technically

mostly empty space

I gather

all this sentiment

here

again

here your sediment

compressed and reconstructed

to matter

one particle at a time

a memorial

someone wanders by with wind on their cheeks and it is almost you

***

Robert Balun is an adjunct at The City College of New York, where he teaches creative writing and composition. His poems have appeared recently in Poor Claudia, Apogee, Cosmonauts Avenue, and others. His chapbook, Self (Ceremony), is available from Finishing Line Press. He received his MFA from CCNY, where he was a recipient of the Jerome Lowell DeJur Prize for Poetry and the Teacher-Writer Award.

Image: fmcc.suny.edu

