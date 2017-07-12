Poetry: Abigail Welhouse’s “Unavailable”

The fantasy of being completely unavailable. A desert island, maybe, or the middle of the woods. In these fantasies, there are never insects and never sunburn.

The more you do, the more people ask you to do.

I dream of feeding my friends. They are seated around a large table. My own table is too small.

For now, I water basil on the windowsill. I don’t know what to do when it grows.

On the kitchen counter, an experiment grows mold. I make a video.

Finding a note I wrote to myself that says “skin care for end times.”

Sometimes the way that a book is categorized can affect my expectations for it. But why?

I am more permissive about not knowing where poetry is going.

I jump when I see I have a new email.

Turning my phone off makes me afraid.

Not turning my phone off makes me afraid.

I am afraid.

I am currently waiting for the phone to ring.

Who even talks on the phone anymore? I do. But don’t worry, I probably won’t call you unless you ask.