Art: Three Prints by Eben Kling

*Ed.’s Note: click images to view larger sizes.

Big Flood

Double Man

Good Joke

***

Eben Kling received his BFA from Montserrat College of Art in 2009 and his MFA from Umass Amherst in 2015. Most recently he has shown at the Miller Yezerski Project Space and Gallery Kayafas in Bostom MA, Nopop Gallery and Artspace in New Haven CT, SEEN Gallery in Pawtucket RI, Mingo Gallery in Beverly MA, and Occam Projects in Providence RI. He is one half of the independent curatorial project PlayLaborPlay, a recent recipient of the St. Botolph Club Emerging Artist Grant and the 2015-2016 artist in residence at Montserrat College of Art and Albertus Magnus College.

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements