Four Poems by Kathryne David Gargano

Heavy Feather

i slide your words inside a clear glass ornament

i slide your words inside a clear glass ornament / i keep them safe this way
& mine

i write them each on slips of paper / shake shake shake &

rearrange / my own language in your words / i speak it &

you stare at me / slow blink / spools of thread under my tongue &

every time i speak i sew a picture &

this is my design / portrait / landscape

this is where i put my chair

this is the money i am owed

every picture you try

to unravel / change the color of my thread / you are greedy with your tongue

lick each letter

i’ve put my hands inside you / your organs / i know

the shape of your intestines / the law of your spleen

every month i bleed &

you think i’m afraid of your spit?

you cauterize the words

but they grow back / hydra not-hydra / your flame won’t work here

more words

into the silo / chop chop chop

wood-chip words / more than prefix / i am more

than the urn where (wo /                  man) goes to die

 

