Four Poems by Kathryne David Gargano

i slide your words inside a clear glass ornament
i slide your words inside a clear glass ornament / i keep them safe this way
& mine
i write them each on slips of paper / shake shake shake &
rearrange / my own language in your words / i speak it &
you stare at me / slow blink / spools of thread under my tongue &
every time i speak i sew a picture &
this is my design / portrait / landscape
this is where i put my chair
this is the money i am owed
every picture you try
to unravel / change the color of my thread / you are greedy with your tongue
lick each letter
i’ve put my hands inside you / your organs / i know
the shape of your intestines / the law of your spleen
every month i bleed &
you think i’m afraid of your spit?
you cauterize the words
but they grow back / hydra not-hydra / your flame won’t work here
more words
into the silo / chop chop chop
wood-chip words / more than prefix / i am more
than the urn where (wo / man) goes to die
