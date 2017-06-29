Introducing the 2017 AWW Fiction Fellows

The AWW Scholarship Committee has selected Ashely Adams’s “What the Water Told Us” to win the AWW Fiction Fellowship contest. As the Best-in-Show winner, Adams will receive full scholarship to the conference, a printed copy of the issue, a lifetime digital eBook subscription to HFR, and her story will be published in Heavy Feather Volume Seven in fall 2017.

Adams is an associate editor for NMU’s literary journal, Passages North. She has been previously published in Rum Punch Press, Heavy Feather Review, Permafrost, Flyway, and Anthropoid. She can be found on Twitter talking about birds, metal music, and writerly things.

Adams joins First Place Winner Kendall Klym, of Acworth, Georgia, who was awarded a partially subsidized scholarship, as contest fellows. Other finalists for the contest were:

Second Place

Deirdre Coyle of Brooklyn, New York, with “The Last Strip Mall”

Honorable Mention

Lauren Carley of Oakland, California, with “Bible Camp”

Madalyn Sullivan of Bedford, Virginia, with “Origin and Other Minor Subjects”

Per their achievement, each finalist is guaranteed to receive special mention in the issue as well as other prizes including a print copy of Heavy Feather, publication in the Antioch Writers Collection, and a lifetime digital eBook subscription to the journal.

Every entrant will receive a lifetime digital eBook subscription to the journal.

Thank you again to all entrants and we look forward to reading submissions for next year’s fellowships!

