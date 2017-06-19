Two Poems by Diego Quintero

Yankees

The fall of a sound

a shirt wrapped in sweat,

the mouth the tooth

both conjugated with spasm in flesh

Sing my love, please sing

the flesh made for each other

inside each other.

And Mom?

And the house?

She didn’t know of singular professions;

the subtle act of bullfighting

or playing out an opera

in tiny place;

necessarily theatrical.

He finishes

what he needs to finish

and I see him get dressed calmly

in front of the mirror.

Somebody whistles

down the aisle that unites

the apartments.

I never knew how small death was,

how significant

Wyoming Blues

A prehistoric album rained

in my apartment; the sad music of the pulse

in the jugular vein,

those little spots

that traveled over him

like a galloping

mustang

while we faked shyness

before laying down—a song made against the steppe.

Every animal

impacts a liquid mass

and that mass reflects him

split

into the distance.

The story of a man

and another man; the overfall of marching

with fear

and not knowing who is who

under so much water.

***

Diego Quintero (Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 1990) is an occasional student of Literature and Philosophy at the National University of Costa Rica. He has participated in several independent cultural, musical, and literary magazines such as Circulo de poesía (México), Punto en línea (México), and Digo.palabra.txt (Venezuela). He is the author of the poetry collection Estación Baudelaire (Ediciones Espiral, 2015).

