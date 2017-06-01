Six Poems by Jason Phoebe Rusch

Fear Is a Tool of the Devil

and We have let that weapon

fashioned against us

prosper mightily

in the world:

we have forgotten to consider

the birds, the lilies

how God loves us even better;

we are not always clothed and fed, even those who are not

hunted

we can not

by worrying

add a single minute

to our lives —and yet

so many have (crunched numbers lives in a dark room)

sided with a jackal

in this wilderness

thinking to hoard manna

as if silvery lies don’t rot overnight.

Not Political

I had the dream again.

The one where I’m on an orange

school bus with Freddie Krueger

and he’s sucking people’s brains

out through their ears. When Freddie

tells us what he’s planning

to do, we laugh and don’t believe

him. That ugly old man with his

face like ground beef is going to what?

Take back the world? Rob the air

from our lungs? Drown us in the sea?

No one wants to sit with him anyway;

he’s embarrassing, a relic. But then

the first scream. Maybe we feel our

mortality, but then maybe we’re at

the front of the bus

and it’s a very, very big bus and

there are hundreds of people, thousands,

six billion, that’s a lot of different kinds

of people before Freddie gets to me,

I’d like to say that in this dream

complacence peaceful as morphine

doesn’t fill my veins. That I don’t operate

based on self-interest.

Explanations

It sounds like your mother resents men, a therapist

once told me. Maybe that explains your preferences.

*

A woman I slept with, also estranged from her father,

asked me if I’d ever wondered

if this was why

we both desired to latch

onto the warmth of breast.

*

A drunk boy at a party talks

about the end of the world.

Another, more circumspect,

about overpopulation.

*

In another culture, I might have been

antennae, spirit-channel, rattling hive

of ghosts. Sacred neuter. Uncle-aunt.

That’s a valid social function.

*

Mental illness.

Demonic possession.

Hormonal imbalance.

Exposure

to a different chemical

bath in the womb.

Hair whorls. Finger lengths.

Cortex formation.

Legs crossed

or claiming space. Did you

climb trees and eat mud

as a child or prance

in costume jewelry?

Pray

to be simple, straightforward,

to use your body as obviously

designed. Pray to draw a line

called sense

through this fallen garden, to transcend

the urgency of thirst.

Be vessel.

Hollowed.

*

My father, who believes in past lives,

told me his bi-curious college roommate

turned straight after recovering

the memory of dying in childbirth,

resolving the trauma.

*

Did my therapist turn out straight

because she grew up in a two-parent household?

Do contradictions have worth

outside of resolution?

Do I resent men?

Does that explain or pre-determine

pressing my lips to the base

of a woman’s throat

in the shower, predict her soft, her moan,

my

release

of any need to answer any question?

Transitive Property

If a equals b and b equals c, then a equals c

a) A woman is only as valuable as she is desired by a man, and a man won’t desire me if I am not a woman or a man but something else entirely, therefore my value is this body.

b) I read an article about a woman who thought she was a man but still wanted to fuck men, my dad told me once. Human sexual behavior, he said, is so obsessive and freakish, so strange. And I thought, better to be pretty than strange, if I want to find love.

c) You’re my child and I don’t think of you sexually, my father’s apology for telling me I was most beautiful as a two-year-old began, but your best friend, who isn’t exactly Miss America either, I’d be on that like white on rice if I was twenty years younger. You’re as attractive as she is.

Facebook Knows

I am not out, not even to myself, and yet a page for FtMs seeking to build muscle mass appears in my suggestions. Pictures of packers, limp silicone cocks cut and uncut, briefs cut to outline them. The taste of salt in the back of my throat. Index finger picks at cuticle, blood wells up, a red bead. I have a choice, I tell myself, I can choose to be a girl. I lie.

White Civilization

In the wild, mothers eat

their young. Wolves maul

those who disagree. Why

do we believe ourselves

to be tender, reasoned,

impartial? Why are we

surprised by our feral, our

amoral, project our primeval

onto those we rape and savage?

We gratify

ourselves. That is what animals

do. Bare teeth and claws, hold

each other down. The metric being

power, not love. But we knew this

already. We, the most fearsome

stewards, lordships, whiny

when contested, wielding

the earth against itself.

***

Jason Phoebe Rusch‘s work as a poet and essayist has appeared or is forthcoming in Cheap Pop, Lambda Literary’s poetry spotlight, Broadly, Bust magazine, Entropy, Luna Luna, World Policy Journal, and CCM’s A Shadow Map anthology. He has an MFA in fiction from University of Michigan.

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements