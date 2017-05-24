Essay: “Allyship” by Will Waller

Allyship

Will Waller is a queer disabled experimental speculative author from the Finger Lakes Wine Region of New York whose writing focuses on memory, music, and the weather. After two years spent in San Francisco as the Managing Editor of Eleven Eleven, he moved to St. Louis to tune pianos and write. His experimental genre novelette, Phantom Architecture, is forthcoming at Rivet Magazine. He is now Chief Editor at thefantasistmag.com. “‘Allyship’ falls somewhere between poetry, performance art, and visual art.”

