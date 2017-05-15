Five Poems by Geoff Anderson

Excerpts: Letters from Thomas Jefferson to Barnum & Bailey

[W]e have the wolf by the ear and feel the danger of either holding or letting him loose.

—Thomas Jefferson

January 3, 1776

A ringmaster’s best audience is a crowd

of peers; who better to understand

the plight of standing outside a cage

all the while knowing the bars hold

back what the show demands be free?

Who wins when the gate swings open

we determine by whip, they by nail.

May 3, 1787

Living off another’s back means

trusting the animal underneath.

To work with the inanimate:

a trapeze is what it appears to be;

it does not harbor injustice beneath

your feet. Stepped on, it does not cry.

Snapped, another ties in place.

Is the key to mastery finding a string

where once you saw a spine?

September 20, 1799

Last night, I stood outside with Sally

staring at Polaris until a storm blew

up from Richmond. The morning

after, I dreamt I woke up alone

with blood on my hands.

What’s worse, I could not say

if it was mine or someone else’s.

What’s worse, I could not say

which I preferred.

April 18, 1802

I see shadow at all times

between dawn and dusk.

I have made a prison

of my home; not even I am free.

When I find an axe in the field,

I wonder not how it got there

but where the blade is next to fall.

I consider locking my door

at night; make myself the animal,

trapped while I sleep.

May 27, 1809

Never once has a visitor asked

from where the flowers come

on the table, from where

the trays on the dumbwaiters.

Man’s ignorance comes from

his ability to reason, to decide

to watch the lion vault through

the hoop without inquiring how.

September 21, 1822

I released two cubs,

both Sally’s. She and I

watched from the North

Terrace as they disappeared

into the horizon like gunpowder.

Stand with us there, again,

a light wind tugging

for us to follow. Run a hand

along her cheek, surprised

to find the tensed muscle

of a smile. Let it last a moment;

though, I would not expect you to

understand.

July 4, 1826

I have overheard them on the grounds, Sally

and the others. Freedom comes in many forms,

death the last. I have seen too much of freedom,

then, but wonder how much I have given.

To think: a country founded on liberty lies

on a cemetery large as the Atlantic.

What I wouldn’t sacrifice to wash the stain

from the water. It is in the rain, the vines I grow,

the wine rotting beneath my feet. When exactly

the taste stopped scalding my tongue, I am not sure,

but adapting to poison is no better than the toxin itself.

This is to say the crime may stale, but you do not

have to labor to swallow it still; not every drop

must be consumed. I will not live to see

what you do with your serving.

Renewed

now that my brother has a new

passport photo we can laugh

at his expired blue book the one

with the mustache a sharpie could

have drawn across his tanned smile

the summer my students arrived

from Jeddah and said hello by asking

if I was Egyptian one after another

and already he has become less

random selection at the airport

why if he cuts his hair he can fly

through security fast as the line

ahead of him even when he reaches

inside the machine to grab his shoes

all the signs saying no security

chuckling at a joke we don’t hear

One

ESL, a student asks for one

bottle of Cock from a Saudi girl,

who pulls out a soda from her abaya.

I ask for the script from their role play

when they finish, the walls scuffed

with intention and laminated

editing symbols, the clocks counting

digressions per hour. Polite requests

shifts to soft drinks and anatomy,

the analysis of vowels of all sizes,

long and short. I draw Os on the whiteboard,

each growing fainter as I write

examples that do not belong on the body.

Octopus. Oval. Coke. Our mouths

open and close in unison, an orchestra

learning the strings before the performance,

the difference between

an ‘ah’ and an ‘oh’

the difference between

something bitter, something sweet.

Genealogy

What it is about roots that keeps me

digging at soil must come from a need

the sky does not fill. The earth swallowed

both my fists. I was once what was

caked against my palms. To peel back

the clay is to shake hands with the ground

my ancestors’ walked. Friends have family

trees, a name for every branch.

I have no country; to learn from

where we come, my brother spits

into a tube. Buried in his saliva are the sun

and water, the seed, the hands planting the hole.

Church

When it came time for Communion,

my brother and I were not invited

to put a wafer of their Lord on

our tongues while an organ hummed

and friends navigated our knees

in the pew, the weight of God

straining their bowed heads.

Surrounded by stories of stained

glass, I studied light through windows

I couldn’t see through; came to know

their stations by the face of saints

and Jesus, the spear slid into His side,

His eyes locked on mine. I asked

a teacher once if I could join

the procession down the aisle.

She said I was not a member

of the church and I never

asked again.

***

Geoff Anderson teaches foreigners English and Americans Italian. He has organized Columbus, Ohio’s first poetry show dedicated to biracial writers, The Other Box. His work appears or is forthcoming in B O D Y, S/WORD, burntdistrict, and andersongeoff.com.

