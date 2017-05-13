Two Poems by Ally Harris

Ayreamd

Color, orb ring—fur, lie, rise serious, heavy

head I shoulder mind on. Pleasure

this conversion as the ram ray sparkest thus

a cranial lace over the gun-lined crag. I taught myself

this many other things shod form

among the famine-sad window of the shear

welcomed the final element douched from rafter tatters, gaped

half peripheral in sleep’s hood foddered film-like

in a snake of teeth, shoddy, drawn, anemic

all that scares us scares us has been told to scare us

in that labor-special kind of build, a revelation

based on stirring while boring morrow

stung along the engine wobbles like a lamb

My Stinking Iris

If I am to suffer myth, the cumene

vertebrae of my pyrotechnics

September you’re out. Mysterious

heart-curl lazuli-

soft jellyfish of the mantle.

I am a frog in the dull, flush

in lily-green paunch

and beer. I in you am a lens

over that vision, the white symbology

of a snow-alone steeple.

I devised it

I think it’s good, maybe

I think the world is good

or that it is without

reason for

complexity’s sake

***

Ally Harris is the author of two chapbooks of poetry, Her Twin Was After Me (Slim Princess Holdings) and floor baby (dancing girl press), and has poems in The Volta, Sink Review, Denver Quarterly, BOAAT Press, Entropy Magazine, and Bennington Review. She is a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, hosts submission reading series and Drunk Church for Women in Portland, Oregon, and edits poetry for Heavy Feather.

Image: clarita, morguefile.com

