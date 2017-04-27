Two Poems by michael e woods

as if this stop sign could be any more red

what if police officers killed innocent people in response

to poems i wrote instead of the other way around?

i’d probably stop writing poems. or, if i were more cowardly

maybe i’d start trying to weasel out of calling them poems altogether.

like i’d call this one a stressed-out essay

and the next one a great community member of a novella.

these poems are under so much pressure people might say.

i mean, pieces. mayors would call for me to wear a bodycam,

so the evidence of creation would be right there,

inches from the ground, without the sweat or hot breath.

i’d get to switch it off every now and then, on breaks,

at the end of a long stanza day. whenever i needed to, probably. apparently.

correspondents would tell anderson cooper how a couple (hundred, thousand)

poems that encourage murder don’t represent verse as a whole,

and it’s just a matter of finding those rotten egg poems

and throwing them out. someone might say poems ask for blood,

and others might say just stop murdering. just stop.

locker room talk

i have not heard someone say grab ‘em by the pussy

in any locker room. what i have heard

is she just lay there so i stuck it in her ass

in middle school. this was not in the locker room,

but at the row of lockers outside my homeroom.

laughter of all kinds. this wasn’t

a boys’ club. the grin and spiked hair who said it

had boys and girls around him.

mr. wagner walked by and wore a face like

i’m not touching that one.

i have not heard i moved on her like a bitch

in the locker room. what i have heard

is a second grade boy say

she’s a dirty little slut about a third grader

on the bus. the bus driver yelled back

you don’t talk like that on this bus.

i’m not sure if i heard i don’t even wait

or a friend talk about someone in a purple dress

in the locker rooms i’ve been in, but i have,

but i have in sociology courses

and in gas station parking lots, but i have in

driver’s ed. cars and at the doctor’s office,

in front of an aquarium, next to a playground,

in my living room, in my own mouth. most of our speakers

are not children, but they cackle

just like them.

***

michael e woods used to live with a family of raccoons in Missouri. He edits the Columbia Poetry Review and teaches at Columbia College Chicago. He received the Merrill Moore Prize for Poetry in 2015 from Vanderbilt University. Recent work appears in The Rising Phoenix Review, The New Territory, and Eclectica Magazine. Forthcoming works can be seen soon in Yes, Poetry, Solidago Journal, Truthdig, and The Nassau Review.

Image: V.S. Ramstack

