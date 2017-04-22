Poetry: Three Dead Wrestler Elegies by W. Todd Kaneko

The Grand Wizard of Wrestling Can Make You a Man

The Grand Wizard can take a boy out

of his everyday skin, clothe him in quasar

and chrome, in husks left by constellations

before they rose to Heaven.

The Grand Wizard stands by your side,

cackles in your ear, turns your wishes

into promises, into bare knuckles.

The Grand Wizard conceals a zeal for cruelty

beneath a sinister turban, a coyote’s heart

under polyester, those feathers he wears

plucked from phoenix breast and harpy wing.

The Grand Wizard transforms handshakes

into sledgehammers, your shy footstep

into a sexy beast’s swagger. Your bow tie

can be a handlebar mustache if you want,

your spectacles an astronaut’s suit.

The Grand Wizard can make a man forget

about his old life, the epistemology of loss.

A marriage worn thin, your father’s ashes spread

across the night sky reflected on the surface

of a turbulent lake, a story about death.

The Grand Wizard can change your nervous grin

into the lion’s jaws, your apologies into the maw

of a crocodile. He sees your future in the stars,

offers you dominion over love and rage

and grief. Just look into the Grand Wizard’s eyes.

You will never see his eyes.

Rikidozan Was Big in Japan

After the empire fell, after the fires

left scars over backs of foxwife

and fisherman, Rikidozan invented

professional wrestling for Japan,

swallowed the atomic bomb, then

devised a new word for faith.

After my mother left us, after

my father dreamed of starting over

in a new place, the way Rikidozan

appeared in Japan with karate

chops and arms that grapple

men to the canvas for a quick one

two three—Rikidozan, with thunder

in his hands and sun fire to forge

new names for virility, for honor.

Rikidozan with eagle claw. Knife

hand. Dragon’s tongue. Rikidozan

using the deadliest parts of a man

to breathe life into battered bodies.

My father watching television late

into night until every grappler faded

into static and snow. My father

tinier in that dark room than he is now

in death. Rikidozan devising new names

for manhood. My father proclaiming

that professional wrestling is fake,

Rikidozan explaining that authenticity

doesn’t matter when a man

needs something to believe in.

The Missing Link Explains How to Be a Monster

Do not look at mirrors. Do not fight

the urge to speak without consonants.

Sharpen your antlers against a coral reef,

fins against an elm tree, hooked teeth

against a fire engine. Do not grow up.

Loosen the needlework that fastens

a man’s soul to his bones, his bones

to the names he is called by his children.

Release a man from his skeleton, wrestle him

out of his old skin and let him rise

steaming into night. The referee’s hand

slapping the canvas three times is the last thing

a man hears before he must reckon

with his body’s malfunction. Be reborn

with a snake’s complexion, a caveman’s brow.

Terrify the crowd with a prehistoric tongue,

words cracking more like a thunderstorm

than a song for the moon. Don’t be afraid

when you awake after a fight, your new body

smeared with blood. Smash your head

into a redwood, a mountain if you want,

until the whole world lay in pieces at your feet.

Try not to grow up to be like your father.

End up exactly like your father.

***

W. Todd Kaneko is the author of The Dead Wrestler Elegies (Curbside Splendor Publishing, 2014), and co-author of Poetry: A Writer’s Guide and Anthology (Bloomsbury Academic, 2018). His poems and prose have appeared in The Normal School, Barrelhouse, The Collagist, SmokeLong Quarterly, and many other journals and anthologies. A Kundiman fellow, he is co-editor of Waxwing magazine and lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he teaches at Grand Valley State University.

Image: Rikidozan, public domain

