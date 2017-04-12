Three Poems by Jen DeGregorio

Jesus of Coal

“I was listening to an echo.” —Nick Lowe

They say coal is dead

but I’ll bring it back. Just let me

touch it. See it

ignite. Smell its per-

fumes. In the new world

coal will help you

make friends. Rub a charred piece

on your neck to enhance

your scent. Dump barrels of coal

in front of your house for a flame-

throwing lawn. Cross barefoot

each morning going to work

a robot could do. But I’ll pay you

in coal. Every Friday open your sack

for a big-league amount. At the bar, trade

coal for cocktails, pour gin over coal

for flavor. A little heat. Men used

to drag ice cubes over your ribs

now it’s coal. What’s a little

singed skin? What’s a little

coal between friends? Now

when Santa leaves coal you know

you’ve been good. Coal

is all the rage with the kids. Whose

coal is biggest? Whose burns

brightest? Senior year it’s all coal

bong hits to celebrate college

on a coal scholarship. Coal equals

knowledge. Knowledge equals

power. So whoever wastes coal

on a snowman’s eyes will find him

by evening plucked blind.

The Oval Office

When I picture it, it’s an egg

in which the President’s a small bird

about to hatch. I imagined chicks

the same way in science class, before

the incubator with its bulbs

that mimicked a hen. In my head

they had spare room, kicked back

and when we left each afternoon

they’d chirp secrets through shell

in that song only birds understand.

The President has his own tongue,

too. He tweets to the statues

fake news​, ​fake news​, ​fake news​. I wish

I could hold the Oval Office in one hand,

raise it to my ear like I did when

teacher turned her back. I found it

hard to believe something real

lived in there. What came to mind

was a Saturday morning cartoon, Garfield

and Friends, their life on the farm. Where

green fields stayed green. And Sheldon

the chicken never hatched. He stayed

each year in his shell, orange

legs sticking out, like Humpty Dumpty

blind to whatever hijinks ensued.

Aerial Surveillance

I am right now drafting a contract

between me and the birds

in which the birds agree

to fly. They agree to sing. You say

they would do so without a contract

but I say let’s hold them to it. So far

birds have gotten off easy. They just

flit around from tree to tree. They steal

food for their babies. Meanwhile you

and I go to work every day. We spend

whole years reading about

birds, looking up pictures. How colorful

they can be like peacocks

which don’t seem real. Once I saw

an albino peacock at the zoo

and wondered if it knew. If self-consciousness

was something only humans do. Like when

I see an eagle coasting on a breeze I feel

a tug, a wish to rise, to perch on a pine

and represent my country

on coins and administrative buildings. To know

my face is unlikely to be etched into metal,

to be recognized as endangered, made

the focal point of a revival campaign

and restored to my glory

is part of the contract. It’s one

of the harder rules to uphold, which

the birds understand. That’s why

they always sit in a row on the wire

outside my living-room window

and why my curtains are closed.

***

Jen DeGregorio‘s poetry has appeared in Apogee online, The Baltimore Review, The Collagist, The Cossack Review, PANK, Spoon River Poetry Review, Women’s Studies Quarterly, and elsewhere. She has received scholarship awards from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and Hunter College, where she earned an MFA in creative writing. She teaches writing to undergraduates at colleges in New York and New Jersey.

