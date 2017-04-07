Three Poems by Nate Marshall

landing

Surprise escapes your lips as you soar

into the sinking of having your shins

kicked from under you. If you’re lucky

the full nelson that folds arms origami

will keep your knees from crashing

into the concrete. Your flight will be

brief. Pray you have enough time

to kick back into the kneecap

of the third assailant. If the fourth member

of the crew sees your retaliation,

it’s a tossup. He might be merciful,

dock his Nikes into your stomach,

ribs, knees & not face, head, spine. He might

not be merciful. Hopefully the other three guys

will only tap dance on your hands, break

something that might heal. If a car stops,

you’ll make it. The driver isn’t on their side,

this time. This time, you’ll only miss one day

of school for the emergency room visit,

the negative x-rays, the scratched retina,

the doctor’s orders, the protective eyewear.

This time five years from now you will miss

all of this, the simplicity of an ass beating.

It will surprise you at first but five years

from now you will understand the beauty

of soaring, or being sore. You will value

the knowledge that once a blow has landed,

it is done.

indian summer

heat is a cruel mother,

pushes us out into the neighborhood

to play & burn. the sun sit up top

like an old folk on a tall stoop

fresh out from Stateville

& nervous around four walls.

the clouds circle vulture

or blunt session or after school fight

above us. we out here

playing in the heat with one ear

gaping, both eyes low. summertime

& dying is easier. june is jazz

or a funeral dirge. july is thick thump

of a rap record or dull thud of

a rap cliché. the weatherman says

the forecast is clear, beautiful &

sunny. that’s a cloud in our sky.

your play cousin got good hair,

indian in her family. maybe

she can pray for rain.

in the land where whitefolks jog

he walk down the road

dark & abandoned

skull cap & scowl

quick stride & limp

he mug & bump

the sound of fuck you up

in his headphones.

he hear what goes

bump other than him

in the new moon’s no light

he brace for everything

he slide his key in between

two fingers in his fist

readies to aim somewhere

soft & exposed

he contemplates a cheek

or eye socket

he raise his hand out of pocket

like a holster & cocks elbow

& the pat pat of New Balances

bounce down & around the

corner & she glows in her

peach thigh & sunflower

shorts & she pat pat &

he remember key in fingers

is for locking & also entry

he enters a decade earlier

& hoping for glory

to wash him in high school

he straps up high top only

athletic shoe he owns & is off

he around the corner & over the glitter

of exploded wild irish roses he thump

thump & across the path of the pits

& shepherds & rottweilers

he see the neighborhood people there

& he thump thump & they do in unison

he know they never seen someone run

in not their hardest way

he never ran in less

he never been in land where

jog is a memory

he never knew someone to run

without having to join them

or stop them in their tracks

***

Nate Marshall is from the South Side of Chicago. He is the author of Wild Hundreds and an editor of The BreakBeat Poets: New American Poetry in the Age of Hip-Hop. Wild Hundreds has been honored with the Black Caucus of the American Library Association’s award for Poetry Book of the Year and The Great Lakes College Association’s New Writer Award. His last rap album, Grown, came out in 2015 with his group Daily Lyrical Product. Nate is a member of The Dark Noise Collective. He completed a B.A. in English and African American Diaspora Studies at Vanderbilt University and an M.F.A. in Creative Writing at The University of Michigan’s Helen Zell Writers’ Program. Nate has received fellowships from Cave Canem, The Poetry Foundation, and The University of Michigan. He is the Director of National Programs for Louder Than A Bomb Youth Poetry Festivaland a Visiting Assistant Professor at Northwestern University.

Image: The Odyssey Online

