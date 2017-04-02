Art: Four Prints by Jon Read

Heavy Feather

*Ed.’s Note: click images to view larger sizes.

Smoke Signals

 

Inside Fun Lake

 

Mutant Love

 

Mutant Attack

 

 

***

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Jon Read is a graduate of Kent State University. His style is influenced by visionary folk art and neo-expressionism. His paintings portray a strong narrative, telling stories heavily influenced by comic books, cult films, science fiction, mythology and religion. On the performance stage, he is also known as The Wiggins, a one man band crafting music that has been said to have an “end of times” sound, fusing rockabilly guitar riffs, punk rock overdrive, and heavy hip-hop beats. He currently lives in Houston, Texas.

What’s HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s