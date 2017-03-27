Five Poems by Alia Hussain Vancrown

Alif. Lām. Mīm.

Morning’s glorious sclera peels night like peach skin.

The casual tugging of a hangnail accentuates each hamzah.

There is pain in meaningless recitation—

when the bearded preacher arrives

at the house before the milkman, it’s too early

for children to memorize sounds unable to be translated,

struck into meaning from only his well-meaning

bamboo discipline stick.

The girl and boy sit on a sofa covered with linen

to receive their Arabic lessons. The girl’s hairline

itches in her hijab as her head wanders to a future

where the adhaan is sung by women, and

girls and boys are not separated by guava

green curtains on snake silver rods.

The boy is a muted parrot fish.

Creation myths fly into the window and drop,

flop as dying fish before they are lost

in the depths, like the leeches the girl and boy

were warned about before splashing

barefoot through mud puddles.

One time, the girl and boy didn’t listen,

and their feet were bled shallow, shallower.

Worms that feed on khoon, they never felt so

unguardedly cavernous.

Mimicry

A violent mothstorm hits the lamppost

like soft rosewood hail, and her rabbit

eyes dart peripheral to measure the dark

gentle phosphenes—helmsmen battling the sea.

Speaking of good versus evil, wouldn’t it be nice

for a boy to forgo flowers and gather

a bouquet of feathers (not plucked), plumage

just found between kneecaps or twigs

while climbing trees, love as play.

She would call them loveydovedoves or

cardinalcupids or falconfools or she would

grow the fuck up and call them wings.*

*Instead the boy would grow belligerent, smear his anger

monarch blue, and watch the vertical black

line of his butterfly’s ballerina body

curl,

into,

a,

comma, love, as, War.

A familiar story of wills and nursery rhymes:

His

Bitch Whore Cunt

Come over here for your weekly punt!

and her

The petty preacher pits peaches

Spits on a prick that reaches and reaches.

When will her bruises look like eyes

to her predator?

When will her taste still

his lashing tongue?

She blinks.

Light expands before it extinguishes.

Eudaimonia

I.

I collect stones to feed it.

Sometimes it is full, while others

it ties a rope of them

to cheat its empty stomach.

II.

Mary asks

Have you ever seen the other side of hawks?

I close my eyes to remember

exaltation

and suddenly there are shrouds

made timeless in Carrara marble.

Suddenly to fall

through clouds is nothing.

It is cold.

No Mary, I am so bad with birds.

Here is a tale of magic lost

when the hummingbird

summoner

dies upon learning

it’s all a matter of

precisely arranging

petunias, to hell with

totems.

III.

Mary flies far away.

Her back must ripple timeless

at the soar,

but I am not on the other side

of grounded.

IV.

Mother will he see me

if I plant my feet

like a living thing waiting

for water or the special night

God’s creatures bow

all at once, willow

and wolf and weasel

or do I need to spin

spidersilk and guard

his yellow moonskin.

Mother I’ve eaten

so much snow, you could

shake the flakes from

these bloodied nostrils

and still they would

be so pristine and white.

Tail feathers on a dove

unsullied by injury.

V.

Ordinarily the bullshit

gets thrown over,

and certainly the weather

controls most of the journey.

Somehow the anchor

is in the air, dripping

sea, pulled up to dangle

like God’s rusted

pendant, and I’m dry

heaving sick, tonguing

the chain to restore

its shine. Doesn’t anyone

know I am hungry.

A Scattering of Koans That Are Not

I am held together by the curvature of the earth.

Country is a hangnail. Peeled back, red and raw, history widens it to an exit wound.

Can we please talk about cloudless portions of the sky in terms of kite gatherers?

There’s a whale in a pail in the well—that is how small the thought of freedom is.

There’s a snail that’s on sale that won’t sell—that is how desperately slow wealth accumulates.

The white-bellied cicada on its back could have had a good life, but I’ll never know.

I know the turkey vulture flapping circles on the ramp is suffering

and there’s no place to pull over and help.

I know the squirrel tail twitching on the shoulder of the back road is hurting

and there’s nothing I can do so why pull over and help.

Isn’t the point of all this to watch for as long as possible.

Some people have no hands and use them more than people with hands.

If you lack a sense you will use it more than those who do not lack.

You can create a brand new sense that is a culmination of all

and it is gained in freefall above the planet at terminal velocity.

I promise nothing matters—I promise borders are imaginary enemies

and maps do not belong to us and cartographers mean well

but as with any religion the message gets manipulated

and what should be reverence is severance and stitches.

Internment

They come for one—

They come for all.

The tall men yell

To build a wall.

Searchlights glare—

Our faces small.

The moon, yellow

Beyond despair.

A page in history—

Crumpled in a ball.

Palms held tight

In prayer, beads

Print white—

Skins flare down the hall.

They come for one—

They come for all.

***

Alia Hussain Vancrown has published in journals and magazines in print and online. Her poetry has twice been nominated for the Pushcart Prize. She currently resides in the U.S. To follow her work, please visit aliahussainvancrown.com.

